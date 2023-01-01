The gift that all travelers want is first-class airplane tickets to somewhere fabulous. But if that isn’t feasible, the next best thing is to give them something that makes the voyage easier or a little more luxurious—especially if they’re flying in economy. In the AFAR 2023 Gift Guide, you’ll find some of the best travel products our travel experts (and Oprah!) have tried and tested over the years, plus a few new items we’re excited to share from some of our favorite small businesses. So whether you’re looking for gifts for campers, Advent calendars filled with French candy, or useful travel accessories that won’t break the bank, we’ve found gift ideas for everyone this year.

We hope you enjoy perusing our gift recommendations as much as our team enjoyed selecting them for you—and stay tuned for Black Friday travel deals.