The AFAR 2023 Gift Guide

The gift that all travelers want is first-class airplane tickets to somewhere fabulous. But if that isn’t feasible, the next best thing is to give them something that makes the voyage easier or a little more luxurious—especially if they’re flying in economy. In the AFAR 2023 Gift Guide, you’ll find some of the best travel products our travel experts (and Oprah!) have tried and tested over the years, plus a few new items we’re excited to share from some of our favorite small businesses. So whether you’re looking for gifts for campers, Advent calendars filled with French candy, or useful travel accessories that won’t break the bank, we’ve found gift ideas for everyone this year.

We hope you enjoy perusing our gift recommendations as much as our team enjoyed selecting them for you—and stay tuned for Black Friday travel deals.

People wearing woolen Glerups slippers sitting on staircase
Packing Tips + Gear
The 50 Best Gifts for Travelers, According to Travel Experts
AFAR editors and contributors weigh in on the best travel gifts to give in 2023, including noise-canceling headphones for kids, our go-to travel shoes, and the cozy coat we’re tempted to splurge on.
A woman in a blue sweater is opening a bottle of white wine using the Opinel knife with a corkscrew in the handle. There is a bottle of beer, tomato, and baguette on a stone wall blurred out in the background behind the wine. You cannot see her face.
Camping
28 Gift Ideas for Campers That They’ll Actually Use
Artisanal s’mores, comfy loungewear, and a flask with camp-ready features are only a few of our ideas for the outdoor adventurers on your list.
Two small bottles of Explorer Cold Brew and a glass being poured near a clock
Packing Tips + Gear
31 Clever Travel Gifts Under $100 You’ll Want to Keep for Yourself
Give your friends and family travel accessories they’ll actually use.
Dalmatian drinking out of a green Springer Classic Dog Travel Bottle
Packing Tips + Gear
The 17 Best Travel Gifts on Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things List
We dug through all 112 items on the doyenne’s list to find the best travel gifts she recommends this year.
Away's limited edition Magenta suitcases over an alpine scene
Packing Tips + Gear
Away’s New Holiday Luggage Will Brighten Up the Baggage Carousel
The two-part release features multiple new eye-popping colors and festive patterns of the luggage brand’s hard-shell luggage and more.
Murray's Cheese Advent calendar
Holiday Travel
15 Advent Calendars Travelers Will Love
Count down the days to Christmas with these Advent calendars filled with chocolate, cheese, and travel-size beauty products from around the world.