25 Travel Gifts Under $25

We’ve searched far and wide for the best travel-inspired gifts—such as Australian eucalyptus incense and comfy, packable slippers—all for $25 or less.

Photo courtesy of Poketo; design by Emily Blevins The Poketo circle comb comes in blue (pictured) and pink.

Circle Comb

Made from plant-based cellulose, this circular comb has wide teeth for maximum detangling and is small enough to slip into a dopp kit’s pocket.

Buy it: $18, thestockistshop.com

Photo courtesy of Ace Hotel; design by Emily Blevins This colorful toothbrush has antibacterial properties.

Binchotan Charcoal Toothbrush

The bristles of this streamlined toothbrush are made from a fiber blended with powdered binchotan charcoal, revered in Japan for its deodorizing and bacteria-preventing properties.

Buy it: $8, shop.acehotel.com

Photo courtesy of Stow London; design by Emily Blevins Keep those electronic cables organized.

Leather Cable Tidy

Hand-crafted from Spanish leather, Stow’s adjustable cable tie keeps cords—both big and small—organized and fastens with gold-tinged studs.

Buy it: $22, stowlondon.co.uk

Photo courtesy of Sunday Monday; design by Emily Blevins Entertain in style with Indian napkins from Sunday Monday.

Dots Napkins

Artists in Ahmedabad, India, use natural dyes to block-print napkins made from khadi, a handwoven and hand-spun cotton.

Buy it: $24, shopsundaymonday.com

Muji Travel Slippers

Perfect for padding around hotel rooms and Airbnbs, Muji’s jersey cotton slippers can be sandwiched together for easy packing.

Buy it: $9, muji.us

Photo courtesy of Addition Studio; design by Emily Blevins Incense brings the scent of Australia home.

Eucalyptus and Acacia Incense Pack

Addition Studio’s incense sticks instantly bring the aromas of the Australian outback—a mix of herbal eucalyptus and sweet acacia—into any space.

Buy it: $24, store.wallpaper.com

Photo courtesy of Matador; design by Emily Blevins No more soap woes.

FlatPak Soap Bar Case

When it comes to packing bar soap, Ziploc bags are messy and traditional soap cases bulky. Enter Matador’s ingenious fabric case, which prevents leaks but allows the soap to dry.

Buy it: $13, matadorup.com

Photo courtesy of Lrnce; design by Emily Blevins A Moroccan Mouja bowl can be decorative or practical.

Mouja Bowl

A hand-shaped, hand-painted Moroccan dish perfect for storing jewelry, keys, or any other of life’s little knickknacks.

Buy it: $17, lrnce.com

Photo courtesy of KNC Beauty; design by Emily Blevins Step off a plane refreshed (or, at least, looking refreshed).