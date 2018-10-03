Home>Travel inspiration>Holiday Travel

25 Travel Gifts Under $25

By John Wogan

Oct 3, 2018

Design by Emily Blevins

Stocking stuffers to check off all the travelers on your list.

We’ve searched far and wide for the best travel-inspired gifts—such as Australian eucalyptus incense and comfy, packable slippers—all for $25 or less.

The Poketo circle comb comes in blue (pictured) and pink.

Circle Comb

Made from plant-based cellulose, this circular comb has wide teeth for maximum detangling and is small enough to slip into a dopp kit’s pocket.

Buy it: $18, thestockistshop.com

This colorful toothbrush has antibacterial properties.

Binchotan Charcoal Toothbrush

The bristles of this streamlined toothbrush are made from a fiber blended with powdered binchotan charcoal, revered in Japan for its deodorizing and bacteria-preventing properties.

Buy it: $8, shop.acehotel.com 

Keep those electronic cables organized.

Leather Cable Tidy

Hand-crafted from Spanish leather, Stow’s adjustable cable tie keeps cords—both big and small—organized and fastens with gold-tinged studs.

Buy it: $22, stowlondon.co.uk 

Entertain in style with Indian napkins from Sunday Monday.

Dots Napkins

Artists in Ahmedabad, India, use natural dyes to block-print napkins made from khadi, a handwoven and hand-spun cotton.

Buy it: $24, shopsundaymonday.com 

Muji Travel Slippers

Perfect for padding around hotel rooms and Airbnbs, Muji’s jersey cotton slippers can be sandwiched together for easy packing.

Buy it: $9, muji.us 

Incense brings the scent of Australia home.

Eucalyptus and Acacia Incense Pack

Addition Studio’s incense sticks instantly bring the aromas of the Australian outback—a mix of herbal eucalyptus and sweet acacia—into any space.

Buy it: $24, store.wallpaper.com 

No more soap woes.

FlatPak Soap Bar Case

When it comes to packing bar soap, Ziploc bags are messy and traditional soap cases bulky. Enter Matador’s ingenious fabric case, which prevents leaks but allows the soap to dry.

Buy it: $13, matadorup.com

A Moroccan Mouja bowl can be decorative or practical.

Mouja Bowl

A hand-shaped, hand-painted Moroccan dish perfect for storing jewelry, keys, or any other of life’s little knickknacks.

Buy it: $17, lrnce.com

Step off a plane refreshed (or, at least, looking refreshed).

Star Eye Mask

Tuck a few of these undereye masks into luggage for a quick, postflight treatment. Each packet contains two strips infused with aloe, rose flower oil, rosemary, and retinol.

Buy it: $5, capbeauty.com

Lavender oil can help you fall asleep in any time zone.

Lavender Oil

A natural sleep aid, lavender essential oil can help fight the effects of jet lag. Just squeeze a few drops from this .5-ounce bottle into a bath after a long day of travel.

Buy it: $20, heliasoils.com

Round luggage tags come in a handy size and multiple hues.

Small Round Luggage Tag

Help a suitcase stand out in a crowd with one of these round leather luggage tags, which come in several shades and fasten with a single snap.

Buy it: $14, poketo.com

Octahedron crayons make for great road trip companions.

Octahedron Crayons

Portable and non-toxic, these two-toned geometric crayons are a playful way to entertain the young (and young at heart) on the road.

Buy it: $13, amazon.com 

Travel light with an Iris card case.

Iris Card Case

This pared-down leather wallet holds everything you’ll need for a day of exploring (i.e., credit card, train pass, and some cash).

Buy it: $24, anthropologie.com 

Record your travels in a notebook the size of your passport.

Travel Passport Notes

Each one of the three, passport-size notebooks from Barcelona-based Octaevo is screen-printed with the geographic coordinates of a different Mediterranean city.

Buy it: $21, octaevo.com

Picture yourself in L.A. with this architecture postcard pack.

L.A. Architecture Postcard Pack

Gift the architecture buff in your life a set of postcards illustrating L.A. ’s greatest structures, including the Eames House, the Stahl House, and the Getty Center.

Buy it: $10, poketo.com 

Spot your keys easily with a vibrant pom pom keychain.

Pom Pom Keychain by Macvilho

Keychains are usually an afterthought, but they won’t be with a vivid pouf, made with hand-dyed yarn by a collective of female artisans in Mexico.

Buy it: $10,  thelittlemarket.com

Soft felt giraffes are easy to pack for journeys long or short.

Felted Wool Giraffe

Soft and small, this whimsical giraffe is created by Mayan weavers and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors.

Buy it: $12, mayanhands.org 

Let there be light.

Slide Lighter

These compact, rechargeable lighters use a heated coil (rather than fuel) to create a light and come in three iridescent shades.

Buy it: $20, shop-tetra.com

Store cash, passports, or room keys easily using a Herschel's money belt.

Money Belt

Finally, a money belt that doesn’t scream tourist. Lined with a soft fabric, Herschel’s version is streamlined enough to keep hidden, but attractive enough to double as fanny pack. 

Buy it: $20, herschel.com

W&P Design adds Italian spritz to its lengthy carryon cocktail repertoire.

The Italian Spritz

Build an Italian spritz wherever you go using Carryon Cocktail’s latest kit, which includes the ingredients and tools to make two drinks. Just add prosecco (or any sparkling wine).

Buy it: $24, wandpdesign.com

Escape your everyday toothpaste.

Escapist Toothpaste

A whitening toothpaste that tastes as good as it looks, this 2.5-ounce tube from Stockholm-based Selahatin is flavored with cinnamon, orange, and peppermint.

Buy it: $20, store.wallpaper.com

Stojo Biggie's collapsible design makes it easy to stow.

Stojo Biggie

Trade the disposable cups and bulky thermoses for this leak-proof, collapsible cup. The Stojo holds up to 16 ounces of liquid (hot or cold) and when empty, flattens into a two-inch disk.

Buy it: $20,  stojo.co

Nomad cleaning bar can serve as soap or shampoo.

Organic Nomad Cleansing Bar

A dream for minimalist travelers, Yoke’s small cleansing bar doubles as both body soap and shampoo and has a light lavender-and-rosemary scent.

Buy it: $14, needsupply.com 

Medications are a snap to keep straight using Port and Polish's pill box.

Pill Case

Divided into seven compartments with individual lids, Port and Polish’s updated pill box is the size of an iPhone and less than an inch deep.

Buy it: $20, portandpolishco.com

Sweet tooth, anyone?

Praliné Bar with Turkish Coffee

Turkish delights, including hazelnuts and coffee, are the highlights of this award-winning chocolate bar, made from a mix of single-origin dark and milk chocolates.

Buy it: $14, millachocolates.com

