25 Travel Gifts Under $25

By John Wogan
Oct 3, 2018
Fun holiday gifts don’t have to be pricey.
Stocking stuffers to check off all the travelers on your list.
We’ve searched far and wide for the best travel-inspired gifts—such as Australian eucalyptus incense and comfy, packable slippers—all for $25 or less.
Made from plant-based cellulose, this circular comb has wide teeth for maximum detangling and is small enough to slip into a dopp kit’s pocket.
Buy it: $18, thestockistshop.com
The bristles of this streamlined toothbrush are made from a fiber blended with powdered binchotan charcoal, revered in Japan for its deodorizing and bacteria-preventing properties.
Buy it: $8, shop.acehotel.com
Hand-crafted from Spanish leather, Stow’s adjustable cable tie keeps cords—both big and small—organized and fastens with gold-tinged studs.
Buy it: $22, stowlondon.co.uk
Artists in Ahmedabad, India, use natural dyes to block-print napkins made from khadi, a handwoven and hand-spun cotton.
Buy it: $24, shopsundaymonday.com
Perfect for padding around hotel rooms and Airbnbs, Muji’s jersey cotton slippers can be sandwiched together for easy packing.
Buy it: $9, muji.us
Addition Studio’s incense sticks instantly bring the aromas of the Australian outback—a mix of herbal eucalyptus and sweet acacia—into any space.
Buy it: $24, store.wallpaper.com
When it comes to packing bar soap, Ziploc bags are messy and traditional soap cases bulky. Enter Matador’s ingenious fabric case, which prevents leaks but allows the soap to dry.
Buy it: $13, matadorup.com
A hand-shaped, hand-painted Moroccan dish perfect for storing jewelry, keys, or any other of life’s little knickknacks.
Buy it: $17, lrnce.com
Tuck a few of these undereye masks into luggage for a quick, postflight treatment. Each packet contains two strips infused with aloe, rose flower oil, rosemary, and retinol.
Buy it: $5, capbeauty.com
A natural sleep aid, lavender essential oil can help fight the effects of jet lag. Just squeeze a few drops from this .5-ounce bottle into a bath after a long day of travel.
Buy it: $20, heliasoils.com
Help a suitcase stand out in a crowd with one of these round leather luggage tags, which come in several shades and fasten with a single snap.
Buy it: $14, poketo.com
Portable and non-toxic, these two-toned geometric crayons are a playful way to entertain the young (and young at heart) on the road.
Buy it: $13, amazon.com
This pared-down leather wallet holds everything you’ll need for a day of exploring (i.e., credit card, train pass, and some cash).
Buy it: $24, anthropologie.com
Each one of the three, passport-size notebooks from Barcelona-based Octaevo is screen-printed with the geographic coordinates of a different Mediterranean city.
Buy it: $21, octaevo.com
Gift the architecture buff in your life a set of postcards illustrating L.A. ’s greatest structures, including the Eames House, the Stahl House, and the Getty Center.
Buy it: $10, poketo.com
Keychains are usually an afterthought, but they won’t be with a vivid pouf, made with hand-dyed yarn by a collective of female artisans in Mexico.
Buy it: $10, thelittlemarket.com
Soft and small, this whimsical giraffe is created by Mayan weavers and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors.
Buy it: $12, mayanhands.org
These compact, rechargeable lighters use a heated coil (rather than fuel) to create a light and come in three iridescent shades.
Buy it: $20, shop-tetra.com
Finally, a money belt that doesn’t scream tourist. Lined with a soft fabric, Herschel’s version is streamlined enough to keep hidden, but attractive enough to double as fanny pack.
Buy it: $20, herschel.com
Build an Italian spritz wherever you go using Carryon Cocktail’s latest kit, which includes the ingredients and tools to make two drinks. Just add prosecco (or any sparkling wine).
Buy it: $24, wandpdesign.com
A whitening toothpaste that tastes as good as it looks, this 2.5-ounce tube from Stockholm-based Selahatin is flavored with cinnamon, orange, and peppermint.
Buy it: $20, store.wallpaper.com
Trade the disposable cups and bulky thermoses for this leak-proof, collapsible cup. The Stojo holds up to 16 ounces of liquid (hot or cold) and when empty, flattens into a two-inch disk.
Buy it: $20, stojo.co
A dream for minimalist travelers, Yoke’s small cleansing bar doubles as both body soap and shampoo and has a light lavender-and-rosemary scent.
Buy it: $14, needsupply.com
Divided into seven compartments with individual lids, Port and Polish’s updated pill box is the size of an iPhone and less than an inch deep.
Buy it: $20, portandpolishco.com
Turkish delights, including hazelnuts and coffee, are the highlights of this award-winning chocolate bar, made from a mix of single-origin dark and milk chocolates.
Buy it: $14, millachocolates.com
