The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020

Three free nights on a private island in Belize? Now’s the time to plan ahead for 2021 travels.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented travel deals.

A perfectly cooked turkey, delicious pies, and cherished time with the loved ones in your bubble are stiff competition, but we know what a lot of you are really looking forward to this coming week—all the great travel deals that will inspire your future getaways when it’s safe to travel again. Over the past several years, travel companies have been jumping on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargain bandwagon en masse. Whether you’re looking for a great deal on luggage to replace your partner’s worn out suitcase or want to book an escape for 2021 after a vaccine arrives, these savings might be the motivation you need. As with all the holiday sales, the sheer number can be overwhelming. So, we combed through the barrage of travel deals and picked out the ones we thought were exceptionally good for the hotels, tour companies, and gear we love. In other words, these are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals we’re eyeing ourselves. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 Hotel Group Deals Accor (Various international destinations): Save up to 40 percent off stays at select Accor hotels around the world including Fairmont, 21c Museum Hotels, and Sofitel properties. Book between November 26-30, 2020, for stays between December 7, 2020 and March 14, 2021. In order to receive these rates, you must be a member of Accor’s loyalty program, but it’s free to join here. Collective Retreats (Various U.S. destinations): Take 40 percent off select 2021 travel dates on outdoor luxury retreats in Vail, Colorado, Governors Island, New York, and Hill Country, Texas. No code is necessary and bookings can be made between November 27 through November 30, 2020. Graduate Hotels (Various U.S. destinations): Save up to 50 percent off stays between November 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, at Graduate Hotel properties in college towns across the United States. Use promo code “GAMEON” and shop November 30 through December 4. Kimpton Hotels (Various global destinations): Save up to 25 percent off Kimpton’s Best Flexible Rate at properties everywhere from Seattle to Taipei and the hotel group will also donate $5 per night to No Kid Hungry. Travel dates for this deal—which can be booked through December 7, 2020—are November 25, 2020 to September 7, 2021. This deal is exclusively for IHG Rewards Club Members but it's free to sign up. Onefinestay (Select St. Martin villas): Save 25 percent off two of Onefinestay’s St. Martin villas, including Bamboo, a two-bedroom oceanside villa, and Casa de la Playa, a 5-bedroom beachfront villa. Use code “CMOFS20” and you’ll also receive a bonus $100 concierge credit towards your booking. Bookings must be made before January 1, 2021, for travel dates between January 2-December 18, 2021 (blackout dates apply). The Opal Collection (Various U.S. destinations): Starting Cyber Monday, save up to 50 percent off select dates (including summer 2021) at participating Opal Collection properties including New York’s famed Sagamore Resort and Lake Placid Lodge. The sale begins at midnight ET on November 30 and lasts 72 hours.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts (Various international destinations): Save up to 40 percent off best available rates at all 28 Rosewood properties around the world (Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the BVIs are standouts). Offer is valid for bookings made November 27 through December 1, 2020, for travel dates through June 30, 2021. Tierra Hotels (Various Chile destinations): Save up to 30 percent off stays of four nights or more at Tierra Patagonia, Tierra Chiloé, or Tierra Atacama boutique lodges. This Cyber Monday sale lasts one day—November 30—but is for travel dates through April 30, 2022. No code necessary. Xanterra Travel Collection (Various U.S. National Parks): Save up to 40 percent off at select U.S. national park lodges during Xanterra’s Book Your Bucket List One-Week Sale, which starts November 24 and runs through December 1, 2020. Highlights include 40 percent off at Bright Angel Lodge near the Grand Canyon’s southern rim on select dates between January and March 2021, and 40 percent off at Cedar Creek Lodge, at the gateway to Glacier National Park on select dates between December 2020 through April 2021. Courtesy of Dive Palm Springs Save 30 percent on weekday stays through October 2021 at Dive Palm Springs hotel. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 Individual Hotel Deals Acre (San Jose del Cabo, Mexico): Stay three nights and only pay for two at this 12-treehouse hotel located at the tip of Baja California. Valid for new stays through October 2021. Book via treehousereservations@acrebaja.com (use code “AcreBlackFriday2020”) by December 1, 2020. The Asbury Hotel (Asbury Park, New Jersey): Save up to 50 percent off this Black Friday on stays at this Jersey Shore hotel for travel between November 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Use code “MERRIER” to take 20 percent off one night stays, 30 percent off two night stays, 40 percent off three night stays, and 50 percent off stays four nights or longer. Dive Palm Springs (Palm Springs, California): Save 30 percent off best available rates with promo code “MONDAY” on weekday stays between November 30, 2020-October 31, 2021. The sale will be live for 24 hours only on Monday, November 30. Hamilton Princess & Beach Club (Bermuda): Save up to 30 percent off stays at Bermuda’s famed “Pink Palace” for travel dates starting November 23, 2020, all the way through December 31, 2021. Use code “PBLK” to book between November 23 and December 5, 2020. Ocean House (Watch Hill, Rhode Island): Save 10 percent off one night, 20 percent off two nights, and 30 percent off 3 nights or more at this iconic New England coastal hotel. Deal must be booked between November 27 through 30, 2020, for travel dates December 2020 through March 2021. Terranea Resort (Rancho Palos Verdes, California): Save up to 50 percent when you purchase a digital getaway certificate for future overnight stays at this Southern California coastal resort. Use code “CYBERMONDAY” to book on November 30, 2020, for travel dates between December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2021. Turneffe Island Resort (Belize): When you pay for four nights, you’ll get three additional nights for free at this private Caribbean island resort off the coast of Belize. The deal is available from November 30 through December 4, 2020, for travel dates in January 2021, May 2021, and July 3 through December 17, 2021. To book, call (800) 874-0118 or email info@turnefferesort.com and mention the “Goodbye 2020” promotion.