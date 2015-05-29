Bad TripAdvisor Reviews of 13 Famous World Landmarks

As a worldwide community, we love our landmarks—well, most of us. While tourists, travelers, and locals alike generally take pride in visiting the world’s big-name sites, some…aren’t as impressed.

Here at AFAR, we couldn’t believe that there’d be negative reviews of world-class sites like Stonehenge, the Colosseum, or the Eiffel Tower. So, we took to TripAdvisor to find out some people’s gripes on some of the world’s greatest wonders. Some unsolicited advice to those who, for whatever reason, didn’t get the experience they wanted: Go again. Because, really, you can’t see places as iconic as the Great Wall or the Sistine Chapel too many times. You might even enjoy yourself this time, now that you know what you’re getting into.

Here, the best worst reviews of some of our favorite famous landmarks, via TripAdvisor:

1. Eiffel Tower Built as the entrance arch to the 1889 World’s Fair, the Eiffel Tower was meant to be temporary. But we’re happy it’s still around. Where else would we be able to take in the spectacular views of Paris?

2. Stonehenge We find this 5,000 year-old monument and the Great Pyramids equally impressive. But speaking of the Great Pyramids…

3. The Pyramids of Giza Ouch.

4. Sydney Opera House Jorn Utzan’s Sydney Opera House was the winning design in an international competition. We think it’s a good thing that this reviewer wasn’t a judge in that competition.