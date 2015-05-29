Bad TripAdvisor Reviews of 13 Famous World Landmarks

May 29, 2015
As a worldwide community, we love our landmarks—well, most of us. While tourists, travelers, and locals alike generally take pride in visiting the world’s big-name sites, some…aren’t as impressed.
Here at AFAR, we couldn’t believe that there’d be negative reviews of world-class sites like Stonehenge, the Colosseum, or the Eiffel Tower. So, we took to TripAdvisor to find out some people’s gripes on some of the world’s greatest wonders. Some unsolicited advice to those who, for whatever reason, didn’t get the experience they wanted: Go again. Because, really, you can’t see places as iconic as the Great Wall or the Sistine Chapel too many times. You might even enjoy yourself this time, now that you know what you’re getting into.
Here, the best worst reviews of some of our favorite famous landmarks, via TripAdvisor:
1. Eiffel TowerBuilt as the entrance arch to the 1889 World’s Fair, the Eiffel Tower was meant to be temporary. But we’re happy it’s still around. Where else would we be able to take in the spectacular views of Paris?
2. StonehengeWe find this 5,000 year-old monument and the Great Pyramids equally impressive. But speaking of the Great Pyramids…
3. The Pyramids of GizaOuch.
4. Sydney Opera HouseJorn Utzan’s Sydney Opera House was the winning design in an international competition. We think it’s a good thing that this reviewer wasn’t a judge in that competition.
5. Golden Gate BridgeOkay, the bridge is more on the orange side—”International Orange” to be exact. The bridge was named for the Golden Gate Straight, which is the entrance between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay.
6. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia“It is probably impossible to find a church building anything like it in the entire history of art,” said art critic Rainer Zerbst. But hey, they do say art is subjective.
7. Big BenWe agree that the iconic gold clock tower isn’t the world’s biggest. But Big Ben is actually the nickname for the Great Bell which can be heard chiming around London every hour.
8. Hollywood SignThis reviewer might not have too many friends after this.
9. Statue of LibertyObjects on TV appear larger than they seem. But in real life, the greatness of Lady Liberty comes in her symbolism, and maybe her irony, of being the first sight immigrants were greeted with before landing on Ellis Island.
10. The Great Wall at MutianyuBeing the longest man-made structure makes it pretty great in our books.
11. Machu PicchuWorth the effort to see an entire ancient abandoned city atop a mountain? We think so!
12. Taj MahalAs big as it is, the Taj Mahal can be hard to see if you’re staring at your iPhone.
13. Sistine ChapelLooks like someone isn’t too keen on modern art.
Photo by Sam Valadi
