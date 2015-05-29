Home>Travel inspiration

Bad TripAdvisor Reviews of 13 Famous World Landmarks

By Diana Smith

May 29, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

As a worldwide community, we love our landmarks—well, most of us. While tourists, travelers, and locals alike generally take pride in visiting the world’s big-name sites, some…aren’t as impressed.

Here at AFAR, we couldn’t believe that there’d be negative reviews of world-class sites like Stonehenge, the Colosseum, or the Eiffel Tower. So, we took to TripAdvisor to find out some people’s gripes on some of the world’s greatest wonders. Some unsolicited advice to those who, for whatever reason, didn’t get the experience they wanted: Go again. Because, really, you can’t see places as iconic as the Great Wall or the Sistine Chapel too many times. You might even enjoy yourself this time, now that you know what you’re getting into.

Here, the best worst reviews of some of our favorite famous landmarks, via TripAdvisor:

1. Eiffel TowerScreen Shot 2015-05-28 at 11.02.56 AMBuilt as the entrance arch to the 1889 World’s Fair, the Eiffel Tower was meant to be temporary. But we’re happy it’s still around. Where else would we be able to take in the spectacular views of Paris?

2. StonehengeStonehengeCrop1We find this 5,000 year-old monument and the Great Pyramids equally impressive. But speaking of the Great Pyramids…

3. The Pyramids of GizatripcairoOuch.

4. Sydney Opera HouseSydneyOperaCrop1Jorn Utzan’s Sydney Opera House was the winning design in an international competition. We think it’s a good thing that this reviewer wasn’t a judge in that competition.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Golden Gate BridgeGoldenGateCrop1Okay, the bridge is more on the orange side—”International Orange” to be exact. The bridge was named for the Golden Gate Straight, which is the entrance between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay.

6. Basilica de la Sagrada FamiliaLa SagradaCrop1“It is probably impossible to find a church building anything like it in the entire history of art,” said art critic Rainer Zerbst. But hey, they do say art is subjective.

7. Big BenBigBenCrop1We agree that the iconic gold clock tower isn’t the world’s biggest. But Big Ben is actually the nickname for the Great Bell which can be heard chiming around London every hour.

8. Hollywood SignHollywoodCrop3This reviewer might not have too many friends after this.

9. Statue of LibertylibertyObjects on TV appear larger than they seem. But in real life, the greatness of Lady Liberty comes in her symbolism, and maybe her irony, of being the first sight immigrants were greeted with before landing on Ellis Island.

10. The Great Wall at Mutianyugreatwall2Being the longest man-made structure makes it pretty great in our books.

11. Machu PicchuScreen Shot 2015-05-28 at 11.29.07 AMWorth the effort to see an entire ancient abandoned city atop a mountain? We think so!

12. Taj MahalScreen Shot 2015-05-28 at 11.30.28 AMAs big as it is, the Taj Mahal can be hard to see if you’re staring at your iPhone.

13. Sistine ChapelSistineChapleCrop1Looks like someone isn’t too keen on modern art.

 Photo by Sam Valadi

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories