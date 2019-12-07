Ice-Skating Rinks, Christmas Markets, a Stress-Relief Pig: Airports That Go All out for the Holidays

These international airports are so decked out, you may even look forward to a delayed flight or prolonged layover in order to revel in the festivities.

There’s no denying that travel during the holidays is often stressful, not least because of the sheer number of people crisscrossing the globe this time of year. But these airports are making the experience so much more jolly and bright with holiday markets, winter wonderlands, ice-skating rinks, Santa appearances, festive treats, and more. Courtesy of Munich Airport Travelers at Munich Airport will be greeted by hundreds of real pine trees, a Christmas market, and a massive ice rink. Munich Airport Munich Airport has a 20-year history of embracing the holidays, and this year is no exception. As of November 18, and running through December 29, 2019, the airport is hosting a 40-booth holiday market complete with seasonal gifts and treats, including Alsatian tarte flambée, dampfnudel, or German dumplings, and mulled wine. The airport has also installed a 6,700-square-foot ice-skating rink surrounded by an entire pine forest made up of more than 400 real pine trees. Visitors can also try their hand at Eisstockschiessen, or the Bavarian version of curling, on the ice—skates and curling rocks are both available for rent, and the skating itself is free. The festivities include a lineup of entertainment for both adults and children. The music starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays and includes live jazz and rock performances. On Thursdays a DJ will play tunes for the ice-skaters. Kids’ shows will take place every Wednesday afternoon and include magic acts, Punch and Judy shows, and decorating gingerbread. The airport’s Christmas market and ice rink are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (excluding Christmas Eve, when they will close at 5 p.m., and on December 11, when the market will be closed all day for a private event). The main holiday showcase is occurring in the airport’s centrally located Munich Airport Center (MAC) Forum hall, and some additional children’s activities are taking place in the airport’s kids’ play area, Kinderland. Courtesy of Changi Airport Group A Frozen Wonderland at Changi features a larger-than-life Olaf. Singapore’s Changi Airport After recreating an entire Harry Potter–themed Wizarding World for the holidays last year, Singapore’s Changi Airport has outdone itself once again this year with a sprawling winter wonderland inspired by Disney’s Frozen 2. A Frozen Wonderland at Changi opened on November 21 (to correspond with Disney’s Frozen 2 release in Singapore) and will continue through January 5, 2020. It includes a Frozen 2–themed light show set against scenes from the movie (in Terminal 3) and a larger-than-life Olaf statue (in Terminal 2).

The airport’s holiday festivities go beyond Frozen, though. At the Changi Airport Jewel complex, imitation snow will be falling at the Canopy Park and in the Shiseido Forest Valley at intervals throughout the day. Jewel’s Topiary Walk has been transformed into a (faux) snowy path, and the HSBC Rain Vortex—the world’s tallest indoor waterfall—plays host to a Christmas light and sound show each evening. Be sure to stop by the 52-foot-tall Christmas tree set up at the entrance to the Shiseido Forest Valley. The airport’s holiday festivities will also include regular appearances by Santa Claus, stilt walkers, and Christmas carolers around Jewel. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, there is also festive market in Jewel at Cloud9 Piazza on Level 5 that includes a handful of holiday-themed booths and workshops, such as a Kit Kat Chocolatory and Playmade Bubble Tea stand. The workshops include terrarium-making, ukulele-painting, card-making and leathercraft sessions. Courtesy of Zurich Airport Human-sized snowmen greet passengers at Zurich Airport. Zurich Airport Zurich Airport’s X-Mas Game—a shopping game and giveaway that includes nearly 20 international flights being doled out—is reason alone this Swiss hub stands to make the holidays that much brighter. Zurich Airport also has several special events and attractions planned for the holiday season. The airport’s runway-view Air Restaurant is hosting a Fondue evening with glögg (Swedish mulled wine) on December 12, 13, and 20, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ($41 for adults, $20 for children aged 7 to 14, and free for children 6 years and younger). On December 15, a Nordic Christmas brunch will be on offer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hub’s Upperdeck restaurant, featuring a buffet of Nordic specialties and a live band ($59 for adults, $20 for children aged 7 to 14, and free for children 6 years and younger). The weekend of December 14 and 15 is the time to be at the Zurich Airport. There will be numerous performances taking place throughout the terminals, including a concert from 10:30 a.m. to noon on December 15, as well as Nordic singers and dancers and a Scandinavian choir that will be performing throughout the weekend in the shopping and check-in areas. Starting December 14, a Children’s Paradise area (in the visitor room in front of Observation Deck B) will open, allowing parents to leave their kids free of charge while they shop the airport boutiques. Courtesy of Heathrow Heathrow has created a hidden Santa factory under the airport that travelers can peak in on. London Heathrow For those who love a good Santa sighting, Father Christmas is making appearances daily at several terminals (there’s a schedule online) in London Heathrow Airport from December 6 until Christmas Eve. During that time, carolers will also be performing in the departure lounges. For younger travelers, Mr. Adventure and Little Miss Explorer will be roaming the terminals postsecurity at Heathrow handing out stickers. And through December 27, Heathrow is going to give travelers the chance to peer at “Santa’s Hidden Heathrow Ho-Ho-Home,” a secret Santa factory under Heathrow Airport complete with present-sorting conveyor belts. Travelers can get a peak of the workshop through periscopes that have been set up in Terminals 2B and 5, after security.

