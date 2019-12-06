A Genuine French Christmas Market Just Opened in the Middle of New York

New York is famous for its Christmas traditions: There’s the massive Rockefeller Christmas tree and the over-the-top holiday window displays along Fifth Avenue, as well as The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center and the Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

But anyone who has visited Europe in December knows that New York’s Christmas markets have nothing on the traditional ones you’ll find in France. Now for the first time ever, the tourism board of Alsace, France, is bringing that magic directly to Manhattan by building a small-scale version of an authentic French Christmas market right downtown.

Earlier this season, they shipped 30 authentic wooden chalets over and rebuilt them at Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan. The French Christmas Market—or Marche de Noel—will be open every day from Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 22, 2019.

I still need to do my Christmas shopping. What can I buy at the French Christmas Market in NYC?

Similar to the Christmas markets you’ll find in Strasbourg, Colmar, and Mulhouse, each chalet features different handcrafted products as well as culinary specialties from this region of eastern France that borders Germany. There are definitely more booths to shop for presents here than food stands, but overall, it’s smaller than the Christmas markets in Union Square and Bryant Park and feels much less overwhelming to navigate. Plus, you'll find things here that you can’t get at any other Christmas market in New York since everything is from France.

