Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

Airbnb is listing the iconic toy store for one night only this December.

After filling a NYC hotel suite with toys last year, FAO Schwarz is now listing its entire 20,000-square-foot toy store in Manhattan on Airbnb for one very special night. On December 21, one New York City–based family of four will have free rein at the iconic toy store located in Rockefeller Plaza. But you’ll have to be fast to claim the single $25 reservation when it becomes available on Airbnb on December 15 at 12 p.m. EST. Whoever books the one-night stay will get to sleep in the toy store, which will be transformed into family-friendly accommodations complete with a sleigh bed for the adults and a bunk bed with a slide for the kids. After a private tour of the two-story space hosted by a (masked) FAO Schwarz toy soldier, who will remain six feet apart throughout, the family will get to play with any number of toys and games, take a music lesson on the store’s giant piano (yes, just like in Big), and build a remote-controlled car, among other activities. Both dinner and breakfast will be served in the store’s FAO Schweetz dining area. Courtesy of Airbnb The temporary toy store accommodations include bunk beds with a slide.

In order to adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and keep employees safe, guests must prove their New York City residency and that they live in the same household. The space will also be cleaned in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocols before guests check in. If infection rates in New York City increase to a point where the stay must be canceled, Airbnb will issue the guests a $1,000 Airbnb coupon and an FAO Schwarz store credit. Book on December 15 at 12 p.m. EST: $25 (plus taxes and fees), airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb Airbnb is also adding online experiences hosted by FAO Schwarz toy soldiers. If you’re snuggled up safe at home this season, Airbnb is also launching Online Experiences with FAO Schwarz, including magic lessons hosted by the store’s very own Professor Abracadabra, a chemistry lesson with Professor Atlas, and a holiday book reading from an FAO Schwarz toy soldier. These virtual experiences are available to book now and take place throughout December and January. Book Now: Holiday Storytime with a Toy Soldier (December 18 at 7 p.m. EST), $25 per person, airbnb.com Book Now: Magic with Professor Abracadabra (January 5 at 7 p.m. EST), $60 per person, airbnb.com Book Now: Slime-Making with Professor Atlas (January 7 at 7 p.m. EST), $60 per person, airbnb.com In the spirit of the season of giving, Airbnb will also be making a donation to FAO Schwarz’s nonprofit partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. >> Next: AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses

