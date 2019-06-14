The Best Annual Events in Aruba

The Aruba Music Festival brings three nights of Latin beats and soca music to the island.

Visit Aruba during the off-season and attend fun annual events like symphony festivals, golf tournaments, fashion shows, and more.

While the most popular time to visit Aruba is from December to April, travelers might want to consider planning a trip outside peak season to take advantage of the island’s most exciting events. The summer, fall, and early winter months are when the calendar really heats up, with locals and guests alike celebrating everything from music festivals and windsurfing competitions to regattas, road races, and clean-up efforts. Below, a month-by-month guide to Aruba’s best annual events to help you time your visit just right. Photo courtesy Aruba Tourism Authority Catch major national and international acts at the Aruba Summer Music Festival. June Aruba Summer Music Festival For the past few summers, the island has buzzed with the best in Latin beats and soca music for three nights at the end of June. The festival attracts both national and international bands, with past acts including Latin Grammy winner Fonseca, salsa powerhouse Victor Manuelle, and Aruba favorite D-Licious. arubasmf.com Photo by Tony Filson/Aruba Hi-Winds Kids and amateur athletes perform some serious stunts at Aruba’s annual windsurfing competition. July Aruba Hi-Winds Constant trade winds are one of Aruba’s hallmarks—as are the resulting bent trees—making its coastline a popular destination for kite- and windsurfing. This annual tournament welcomes amateur athletes and kids for several events. Observers on the beach can expect some spectacular stunts. hiwindsaruba.com Aruba Symphony Festival & Academy For 10 summer days, more than 100 musicians and conductors hailing from over 15 countries convene in lovely Aruba to study, tutor, and perform. Most events take place at Cas di Cultura, a performing arts center in Oranjestad, and the public is welcome. arubasymphonyfestival.com Photo courtesy Aruba Tourism Authority The Aruba International Regatta means a weekend of sailing races, beach parties, and award ceremonies. August Aruba International Regatta

Colorful boats like sunfish, optis, beach cats, F11s, and more zip across the azure waters during Aruba’s annual invitational. A strong sustainability vibe extends across all scheduled happenings, while beach parties and awards ceremonies cap off the festivities. Sailing lessons are also offered over the weekend, perhaps to engage possible future participants. aruba-regatta.com One Cool Summer International Dragrace Engines—and excitement—rev at this weekend long invitational hosted at the International Raceway and its half-mile track. There are races in every car-class imaginable, as well as on motorcycles. Attendees also get the opportunity to see the sleek beauties up close during trackside driver meet-and-greets. visitaruba.com/things-to-do/aruba-events/one-cool-summer-international-dragrace/ Image courtesy Aruba Tourism Authority Eat at Aruba’s best restaurants for less during Wine and Dine week. Aruba Wine and Dine Restaurant Week Savor three-course meals at a selection of Aruba’s top eateries for a fraction of the regular price during this annual promotion. In addition to great deals, chefs craft special dishes just for the event, which is organized by the Aruba Wine and Dine organization. Some proceeds go to SABA, a collection of homes for the island’s elderly. facebook.com/arubarestaurantweekevent September Turibana Loop 10.5K Race Rise before the sun and watch it brighten up the day as you run across the northern portion of the island. This road race, which is nearly 40 years old, begins at 6 a.m. at the Pandora del Campo in Noord and passes some very pretty ocean vistas before looping back to the start. visitaruba.com/things-to-do/aruba-events/turibana-loop/ Aruba Reef Care Project

Conservation is a top-line topic on Aruba, with the island’s boaters, fishers, farmers, and other citizens trying to reduce waste and recycle whenever possible. This annual daylong event brings visitors into the mix with programming focused on the health and maintenance of reef sustainability, mangrove systems, and beach environments. Past events, which include a beach and underwater clean-up effort, have seen as many as 800 participants. aruba.com/us/calendar/aruba-reef-care-project October Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup Scheduled for the very apex of marlin-fishing season, this billfish competition is one of the region’s most popular. “Grand Slam” catches—when a fisher catches a white marlin, a blue marlin, and a sailfish—are also part of the judged competition. The weekend event is bookended by breakfasts and dinners served in the homey Firehouse restaurant. preschallenge.com November National Coastal Clean Up This environmental initiative—a morning spent picking up trash along the beach—covers areas near and along the coastline, including the beaches of Arikok National Park, the California sand dunes, Wariruri, Baby Beach, and more. Hosted by the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association, the volunteer event helps keeps Aruba’s coastline pristine. Visitors are encouraged to attend—gloves, bags, and refreshments are provided. aruba.com/us/calendar/national-coastal-clean-up Love Festival Aruba When this all-house-music weekend hits Aruba’s sandy shores, things get a bit livelier, with a deeper beat permeating the air. Sure, there are the expected acts—international DJs spinning electronica, local performers camped out on boats and beaches—but it’s the inclusion of all kinds of house, from techno to mainstream, that draw partiers from around the world. visitaruba.com/things-to-do/aruba-events/aruba-love-festival/ December Aruba Fashion Week

