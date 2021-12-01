You Can Now Book the Real-Life “Home Alone” House on Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb/Sarah Crowley
Dec 1, 2021
Courtesy of Airbnb/Sarah Crowley
The McCallisters won’t be home, but their tarantula will.
The one-night stay only costs $25 (Chicago’s finest pizza included).
Ready to eat junk and watch rubbish, with nobody to stop you? You can live like Kevin McCallister at the original house from Home Alone now that Airbnb has listed it on its rental platform.
It’s available for one night only on Sunday, December 12, and you and up to three other friends or family members can book the Chicago-area house for just $25. But you’ll have to act fast. Only one overnight stay is available starting at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 7.
According to Airbnb, your host will be Buzz McCallister. “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Kevin’s older brother. “But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”
Even though Buzz is just a fictional character, Airbnb is arranging a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula during the stay. That’s not all. In addition to decking the house out with holiday lights and a Christmas tree, Airbnb will also provide booby traps for you to set and all the junk food you can eat. For extra entertainment, Airbnb is organizing a screening at the house of the new movie in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone. As a souvenir, you’ll get to take home a Lego Ideas Home Alone kit.
Article continues below advertisement
To book the December 12 stay, head to airbnb.com/homealone at 1 p.m. CT on December 7. Although the listing only costs $25, guests are responsible for their own travel to Chicago. As part of this limited-time-only listing, Airbnb will make a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.
All applicable local, state, and federal COVID guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices (including its five-step enhanced cleaning process) will be followed during this stay. However, if Chicago COVID infection rates and government policies change and the trip must be canceled, Airbnb will provide a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit in lieu of the stay.
>> Next: 7 Christmas Markets in the U.S. That Feel Just Like Europe
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy