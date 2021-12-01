You Can Now Book the Real-Life “Home Alone” House on Airbnb

Ready to eat junk and watch rubbish, with nobody to stop you? You can live like Kevin McCallister at the original house from Home Alone now that Airbnb has listed it on its rental platform.

It’s available for one night only on Sunday, December 12, and you and up to three other friends or family members can book the Chicago-area house for just $25. But you’ll have to act fast. Only one overnight stay is available starting at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 7.

According to Airbnb, your host will be Buzz McCallister. “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Kevin’s older brother. “But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Even though Buzz is just a fictional character, Airbnb is arranging a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula during the stay. That’s not all. In addition to decking the house out with holiday lights and a Christmas tree, Airbnb will also provide booby traps for you to set and all the junk food you can eat. For extra entertainment, Airbnb is organizing a screening at the house of the new movie in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone. As a souvenir, you’ll get to take home a Lego Ideas Home Alone kit.

Courtesy of Airbnb/Sarah Crowley TBD if you’ll be allowed to ride that toboggan down the staircase.

Courtesy of Airbnb/Sarah Crowley Get ready for peak ’90s nostalgia.

Courtesy of Airbnb/Sarah Crowley Pull up a seat at the dining table for a highly nutritious microwaveable macaroni and cheese dinner.

How to book the Home Alone house