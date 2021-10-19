Now Is the Time to Book Holiday Travel

Instead of Tahoe or Big Bear, look for availability in Mammoth Lakes, California, this holiday season.

As fall and winter breaks approach, there’s still hope for a great getaway even if you haven’t booked anything yet.

share this article

For many travelers, the 2020 holiday season was a bust (thanks, COVID). Does it have to be that way this year? Lingering uncertainty has lead to a last-minute decision-making mindset when it comes to travel. (We’ll blame the pandemic, though many of us suffered this affliction well before 2020.) “Everyone has been playing the wait-and-see game,” says Joshua Bush, CEO of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania–based Avenue Two Travel, and a member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council (TAC). “However, it’s not the year for that strategy.” Noted. Apparently, while some of us were dragging our feet on fall and winter travel, there were plenty of people who did plan ahead (curses), likely feeling the pull to get together with friends and family after a year of missed opportunities. Availability may be scarce in certain holiday hot spots and prices may be on the rise, but there is still hope. “Many people booked trips for this year’s holidays and now that final payments are coming due, they are deciding to cancel for a number of reasons,” says William Kiburz, vice president of St. Louis–based Coronet Travel Ltd, another TAC member. Kiburz says that people who planned several potential holidays are now canceling the plans that didn’t make the cut; they may back out because of a lack of reliable flights or the crush of COVID testing requirements and preflight paperwork. (Their overplanning is our gain?) “So, this can actually be a great time to look,” says Kiburz. Travel advisors, insiders, and travel booking sites gave us the inside scoop on what availability is left, at what cost, and when and where to book holiday travel. Tips for finding holiday travel deals Repeat after us: Book your holiday travel ASAP. Say it again so we know you’re paying attention: Book your holiday travel ASAP. “Pricing for holiday airfare at the moment is quite good,” says Willis Orlando, member operations specialist for airfare deals newsletter Scott’s Cheap Flights (a great way to track said holiday airfare deals). “We’ve seen more last-minute deals both domestically and internationally in the last few months. If you haven’t locked in your Thanksgiving plans yet, you may still have an opportunity to grab one of those $155 round-trip coast-to-coast flights we’ve been seeing pop up lately.” Scott’s Cheap Flights warns that the odds of snagging low-cost tickets decline the closer we get to Thanksgiving. Once we’re about three weeks out from Thanksgiving, “you can expect prices to soar,” the service warns in its 2021 Thanksgiving Travel Guide. Travel booking site Hopper agrees that time is of the essence to get a decent price for the holidays. Hopper recommends booking both Thanksgiving and December flights no later than Halloween. After that, airfare is expected to increase 40 percent leading up to the week of Thanksgiving, and for Christmas, the absolute last call for booking flights is Thanksgiving (November 25) . Travel booking site Expedia reports that the most expensive travel dates around the holidays are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 24) and Thursday, December 23. Those planning a post-Christmas trip should avoid departing on Tuesday, December 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.