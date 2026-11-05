This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on November 5, 2026, with current information.

November’s arrival ushers in Christmas market season in Europe. Plazas across the continent fill with wooden stalls selling hearty foods (melted cheese is always on offer), mulled wine, and handicrafts for everyone on your gift list.

If you’re mad for Christmas markets and want to visit a couple in one go, consider a river cruise. Whether you’re after Belgian waffles or a Bavarian sweater, these are seven of our favorite European Christmas market river cruises—and some still have cabins available for 2026 holiday sailings. Do note that after an extremely hot summer, water levels on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers are low, and there is a chance cruises could be affected; double-check with cruise operators.

European Christmas market cruises compared

CRUISE BEST FOR NIGHTS PRICE (PP)* Riverside: Danube and Rhine A short trip 3 $2,300 Viking: Paris and Normandy Paris 7 $3,000 AmaWaterways: Lyon to Arles Fitness classes 7 $3,000 Avalon Waterways: Germany’s Main River Wholesome charm 5 $3,180 Tauck: Brussels to Amsterdam Dutch/Belgian traditions 7 $3,790 Uniworld: Danube Christmas Markets Feeling like a Habsburg 7 $5,250 Disney: Budapest to Vienna Kids 7 $6,700

*All prices are for double occupancy and were confirmed at the time of publication.

Danube and Rhine with Riverside Cruises

Visit Christmas markets in Germany, Austria, and Slovakia on a trip with Riverside Cruises. Courtesy of Riverside Cruises

Best for: A short, luxurious trip



Duration: 4 days, 3 nights



Price: From $2,300 per person

A short, luxurious trip4 days, 3 nightsFrom$2,300 per person Book now

Spend the weeks leading up to Christmas downing champagne and caviar on a journey with Riverside Cruises. The river cruise line’s bevy of holiday sailings ply the Danube, Rhine, and Main and range from flexible three- and four-night itineraries to two-week-long journeys.

On Riverside’s Dazzling Danube itinerary aboard the 154-passenger Mozart (which is all suites and has four restaurants, including the tasting-menu Vintage Room), you’ll meander from Passau to Vienna, through the winter landscapes of the Wachau Valley, famous for its terraced vineyards and baroque monasteries. Holiday market stops include Bratislava in Slovakia and Linz, Krems, and Vienna in Austria, where you can indulge in warm mulled wine, roasted nuts, grilled sausages, and other tasty treats.

Christmastime in Paris and Normandy with Viking

Rouen’s annual holiday festivities include a Christmas market outside its magnificent Gothic cathedral. Courtesy of Rouen Tourisme

Best for: Paris and some light cruising



Duration: 8 days, 7 nights



Price: From $3,000 per person Book now

This is an ideal cruise for travelers who want multiple days in Paris combined with just a bit of sailing. Viking’s seven-night, eight-day cruise along the Seine starts with a couple of days in Paris before setting sail for Normandy, where you’ll spend two days in Rouen. Normandy’s capital, an ancient Roman settlement, does it up for the holidays with the Christmas market Rouen Givrée (aka Frosty Rouen) in front of the intricately carved Rouen Cathedral, a Christmas parade, ugly sweater competition, and live music and DJ sets from late November through December. History buffs on this cruise can join a shore excursion to the D-Day landing beaches, about two hours away.

Back in Paris, join a shore excursion to the Palace of Versailles or take a turn through the Champs Elysées Christmas market, back after a 10-year-closure, and the family-friendly Tuileries Christmas market next door. Don’t miss the Grand Palais de Glace, an indoor skating rink at the Grand Palais complete with a giant moon; it’s a favorite of Paris-based Afar contributor Sophie Friedman.

Lyon to Arles, France, with AmaWaterways

Explore the lesser-known but equally charming Christmas market in Lyon, France, where dozens of wooden chalets sell festive food and crafts. Photo by Pierre Jean Durieu/Shutterstock

Best for: Staying active onboard and off



Duration: 8 days, 7 nights



Price: From $3,000 per person Book now

AmaWaterways’ Colors of Provence – Taste of Christmas cruise on the Rhône visits places such as the Provençal city of Arles, onetime home of Vincent van Gogh and the current site of the Frank Gehry–designed contemporary art museum Luma. The ship also stops in Lyon and Avignon, where Christmas markets and decor will be on full display. Guests who don’t mind a somewhat chilly cycle ride can borrow bikes to explore the port cities and towns, too.

Lyon’s Christmas market, with its 100 stalls, is a great place to stock up on local honey, flower jams, and candied chestnuts, which all make delicious gifts. Avignon’s Christmas market puts on a number of events, including glass-blowing demonstrations and brass band performances, plus games like shuffleboard and giant Connect 4.

These festive southern France sailings take place on the 156-passenger AmaKristina, whose staterooms feature a clever twin-balcony concept—a step-out balcony adjacent to a French one to combine indoor square footage with optimal river views. AmaWaterways is known for its food and beverage program, so passengers are sure to eat and drink well.

Germany’s Main River with Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways’ holiday-themed Main River sailing stops in Nuremberg, Germany. Photo by Perati Komson/Shutterstock

Best for: Wholesome charm



Duration: 6 days, 5 nights



Price: From $3,180 per person Book now

Avalon Waterways offers two Germany-focused festive season itineraries: a six-day, five-night trip on the Main River between Frankfurt and Nuremberg, and a 10-day, nine-night cruise on the Rhine and Main Rivers from Basel, Switzerland, to Nuremberg, with a stop in Strasbourg, France.

The all-Germany cruise visits Bavarian towns and villages decked out for the holidays. A shipboard lecturer discusses German holiday traditions such as Adventskranz (Advent wreaths) along the way. Stops include historic Bamberg, where locals build nativity scenes throughout the town; Würzburg, a university city home to a UNESCO-listed, 18th-century baroque palace; and a stop in a surprise Main river village, where carolers come aboard to serenade guests.

An optional excursion from Würzburg visits the town of Rothenburg and the Käthe Wohlfahrt shop there, home to a massive collection of traditional German Christmas decorations. The ship is embellished with holiday-themed decor, and guests can try their hand at baking traditional German Christmas cookies.

Related: An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.

Brussels to Amsterdam with Tauck

Best for: Dutch and Belgian holiday traditions



Duration: 8 days, 7 nights



Price: From $3,790 per person Book now

Venture beyond the dazzling displays of Christmas market cruises in Germany and Austria to experience the festive delights in Belgium and the Netherlands. Tauck’s Yuletide Spirit journey between Brussels and Amsterdam includes a visit to the annual Amsterdam Light Festival; a stop in Antwerp, home to one of our favorite less-crowded European Christmas markets; and a day in the medieval city of Bruges, where you can wander winding footpaths amid an endless canal system. Tauck’s ship, the MS Grace, can accommodate 130 passengers across 67 cabins, including eight loft cabins that span the first and second decks.

Tauck also runs a Christmas Markets Along the Rhine cruise in Germany whose excursions—all of which are included in the cruise fare—include a visit to UNESCO-listed spa haven Baden-Baden, Germany. The town’s Christmas market is held in front of the mid-19th-century neoclassical Kurhaus, a park, concert hall and casino. At stop in the Rhine town of Rüdesheim, enjoy a cookie-baking demonstration and a visit to Siegfried’s Mechanical Museum, a museum in a 14th-century knights’ residence showcasing three centuries of mechanical musical instruments.

Related: This Art-Filled River Cruise Sails to Lesser-Known Dutch Towns That Inspired Masters Like Van Gogh and Vermeer

Danube holiday markets: Budapest to Passau with Uniworld

Uniworld goes all out to create a festive atmosphere on its Christmas market sailings. Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best for: Feeling like royalty on board



Duration: 8 days, 7 nights



Price: From $5,250 per person Book now

Uniworld’s Danube Holiday Markets sailings between Budapest and Passau take place on the lavish, 150-passenger SS Maria Theresa, a vessel inspired by the Habsburg ruler of the same name; guests will feel like royalty thanks to over-the-top flourishes including ornate staterooms (complete with patterned wallpaper and bedding that tips its hat to the extravagances of the Habsburg dynasty), antique-style furnishings, an indoor swimming pool, and an elegant lobby.

This eight-night, seven-day itinerary includes a visit to Budapest, where passengers will have a chance to roam the Vörösmarty Square Christmas Fair and try fresh kürtőskalács, a spit cake baked on a rod and adorned with sugar and toppings such as nuts and cinnamon. A stop in Bratislava offers a taste of Slovakian Christmas treats (like the spiced ginger cookies known as medovníky) and traditions.

The cruise continues on to Vienna, which goes all out for the holidays with markets and festive decor, and Mozart’s birthplace of Salzburg before ending in Passau; the final stop includes an optional walking excursion to the quiet district of Hals, where you can enjoy a Bavarian Christmas concert, gingerbread, and punch in a local farmhouse.

Budapest and Vienna along the Danube with Disney

Adventures by Disney brings families to the Christmas market at Vienna’s regal Rathausplatz (city hall plaza). Courtesy of WienTourismus/Christian Stemper

Best for: Families with young kids



Duration: 8 days, 7 nights



Price: From $6,700 per adult Book now

Adventures by Disney hosts very merry Christmas celebrations on the AmaLea and AmaMora, 156-passenger vessels from river cruise line AmaWaterways. The sailings are on the Danube between Hungary’s capital, Budapest, and the port of Vilshofen, Germany, with several market experiences along the way.

During your day in Budapest, wander around the city’s two markets—the Vörösmarty Square Christmas Fair and Advent Bazilika—while leaving time for a warming soak in a traditional bathhouse. In Vienna, guests experience two impressive markets: the Vienna Christmas market in front of the handsome, Gothic Rathaus (city hall plaza) and the Schönbrunn Palace Christmas market, outside a baroque former residence of the Habsburgs; expect live music, skating rinks, and 90-odd stalls selling food and handicrafts. The cruise’s final day is spent in Passau, Germany, where guests can take a walking tour and learn to make marzipan or keep the festive fun going at Passau’s Christmas market, held in front of the 17th-century St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

Sophie Friedman contributed to the reporting of this story.