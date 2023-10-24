Away’s New Holiday Luggage Will Brighten Up the Baggage Carousel

Throughout the year, there’s a rainbow of colors to pick from in Away’s lineup of popular polycarbonate suitcases. But the limited-edition shades in the direct-to-consumer luggage brand’s annual holiday collections tend to be some of its best—and the most likely to sell out. Last year, Away introduced a shiny, iridescent finish in its Y2K-inspired line, while in 2021, glittery suitcases in glossy red, black, and yellow hues were the items to grab. In 2020, the brand introduced an ombre style, and a lucky few were able to grab a limited-edition chrome suitcase in 2019.

On October 24, Away launched its first of two limited-edition luggage collections for the 2023 holiday season. (A second release follows on November 9.) With prices ranging from $35 for organizational pouches to $455 for checked luggage, there’s plenty to choose from for the travel lovers in your life this season. Find out more about each new collection below.

The Magenta Collection

The Magenta Collection, out October 24, includes one new color and one new pattern for Away. Magenta is a bold, glossy shade of hot pink that will be nearly impossible to confuse for another suitcase at the baggage carousel. It’s available in Away’s Bigger Carry-On, Large, and Trunk sizes, as well as a few select travel accessories like the brand-new Quilted Everywhere Crossbody and the Circle Zip Pouch.

Magenta is available in three suitcase sizes, including the new extra-large checked “Trunk” bag. Courtesy of Away

Magenta polycarbonate suitcases and accessories

Alpine Landscape, meanwhile, is a multicolored-style pattern that Away says is inspired by nature; it feels like the halfway point between camouflage and a marbleized print in pops of blue, green, magenta, and yellow. This pattern is available in just one size of the suitcase—the Bigger Carry-On—as well as a few select accessories.

The “Alpine Landscape” pattern in this holiday collection comes in the Bigger Carry-On suitcase only. Courtesy of Away

Alpine Landscape polycarbonate suitcase and accessories

The Holiday Collection

On November 9, Away will release its second holiday drop. This collection features the brand’s Bigger Carry-On and Medium polycarbonate suitcases in a metallic, high-shine finish in a color combo called “Holiday Chrome” that features a dark cranberry hue on the back shell and pearlescent rose gold on the front shell. A corresponding two-tone packing cube set is also available.

“Holiday Chrome” is a two-tone combo of shimmery rose gold and dark cranberry. Courtesy of Away

Holiday Chrome polycarbonate suitcases and travel accessories

The November 9 release also includes a Circle Zip Pouch and the Luggage Tag & Charm Duo in festive metallics called “Glitz” (silver) and “Glam” (gold).

Away’s 2023 Holiday Collection includes several accessories like the luggage tag and small pouch seen here in “Glam” (gold) and “Glitz” (silver). Courtesy of Away

Glitz and Glam travel accessories

All of the suitcases and travel accessories will be sold online and at Away’s 15 brick and mortar stores everywhere from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles. You’ll want to act fast, though: These limited-edition items have been known to sell out faster than Santa can down milk and cookies.