Away’s New Holiday Luggage Will Brighten Up the Baggage Carousel

Throughout the year, there’s a rainbow of colors to pick from in Away’s lineup of popular polycarbonate suitcases. But the limited-edition shades in the direct-to-consumer luggage brand’s annual holiday collections tend to be some of its best—and the most likely to sell out. Last year, Away introduced a shiny, iridescent finish in its Y2K-inspired line, while in 2021, glittery suitcases in glossy red, black, and yellow hues were the items to grab. In 2020, the brand introduced an ombre style, and a lucky few were able to grab a limited-edition chrome suitcase in 2019.
On October 24, Away launched its first of two limited-edition luggage collections for the 2023 holiday season. (A second release follows on November 9.) With prices ranging from $35 for organizational pouches to $455 for checked luggage, there’s plenty to choose from for the travel lovers in your life this season. Find out more about each new collection below.
The Magenta Collection
The Magenta Collection, out October 24, includes one new color and one new pattern for Away. Magenta is a bold, glossy shade of hot pink that will be nearly impossible to confuse for another suitcase at the baggage carousel. It’s available in Away’s Bigger Carry-On, Large, and Trunk sizes, as well as a few select travel accessories like the brand-new Quilted Everywhere Crossbody and the Circle Zip Pouch.
Magenta polycarbonate suitcases and accessories
- Buy now: The Bigger Carry-On, $315, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: The Large, $395, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: The Trunk, $455, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: Quilted Everywhere Crossbody, $65, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: Circle Zip Pouch, $35, awaytravel.com
Alpine Landscape, meanwhile, is a multicolored-style pattern that Away says is inspired by nature; it feels like the halfway point between camouflage and a marbleized print in pops of blue, green, magenta, and yellow. This pattern is available in just one size of the suitcase—the Bigger Carry-On—as well as a few select accessories.
Alpine Landscape polycarbonate suitcase and accessories
- Buy now: The Bigger Carry-On, $315, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: Circle Zip Pouch, $40, awaytravel.com
- Buy now: The Insider Packing Cubes, $55, awaytravel.com
The Holiday Collection
On November 9, Away will release its second holiday drop. This collection features the brand’s Bigger Carry-On and Medium polycarbonate suitcases in a metallic, high-shine finish in a color combo called “Holiday Chrome” that features a dark cranberry hue on the back shell and pearlescent rose gold on the front shell. A corresponding two-tone packing cube set is also available.
Holiday Chrome polycarbonate suitcases and travel accessories
- Buy November 9: The Bigger Carry-On, $315
- Buy November 9: The Medium, $365
- Buy November 9: The Insider Packing Cubes, $55
The November 9 release also includes a Circle Zip Pouch and the Luggage Tag & Charm Duo in festive metallics called “Glitz” (silver) and “Glam” (gold).
Glitz and Glam travel accessories
- Buy November 9: “Glitz” Circle Zip Pouch, $40
- Buy November 9: “Glitz” and “Glam” Luggage Tag & Charm Duo, $30
All of the suitcases and travel accessories will be sold online and at Away’s 15 brick and mortar stores everywhere from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles. You’ll want to act fast, though: These limited-edition items have been known to sell out faster than Santa can down milk and cookies.