Travel InspirationHoliday Travel
By Bailey Berg
  •  November 15, 2024

Welcome to the Largest Christmas Store in the World

Bronner’s in Michigan celebrates Christmas all year long, come snow, rain, or sun.

Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA - October 9, 2018: Interior of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth Bronner's bills itself as the worlds largest Christmas store with over 2 million visitors a year

300 decorated trees; 8,000 ornaments; 100,000 lighted displays: This is one Christmas store that takes its job very seriously.

Photo by ehrlif/Shutterstock

Bronner’s electric bill averages $650. Per day.

Sure, it takes a fair amount of electricity to illuminate a 2.2-acre store. The more than 300 fully decorated Christmas trees within the building, plus the more than 100,000 lighted holiday displays hugging the half-mile road leading up to the store, really ratchet up the voltage.

If Christmas had a headquarters, it would be here: Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. Touted as the world’s largest Christmas store, this holiday haven in Frankenmuth, Michigan, is a year-round celebration of all things Yuletide.

Inside are more than 50,000 holiday products, including trees, nativity sets, advent calendars, personalized stockings, snow globes, children’s books, nutcrackers, and full Santa suits with beards. There are more than 8,000 styles of ornaments, approximately half of which Bronner’s team designed. All the ornaments are roughly lumped into three categories: traditional Christmas, religious, and Toy Land.

The business was started by Wally Bronner, who, after graduating high school in 1945, launched a sign- and window-painting business. After he was approached about creating custom Christmas decorations for city lampposts in 1951, he went all in on the festive season. Within three years, he’d constructed his first Christmas goods shop. Over the next two decades, Bronner’s expanded into neighboring buildings before moving into a new building south of town, aptly addressed at 25 Christmas Lane. A few more expansions brought the building to its current size. Though Wally passed away in 2008, his descendants continue to own and operate the store.

overhead shot of a vast collection of lighted displays at Bronner's

One small section of the endless lighted displays and ornament collection at Bronner’s

Photo courtesy of Bronner’s

Inside, the layout is organized into themed sections. Some focus on specific Christmas traditions, while others highlight popular characters, color schemes, and decorating trends. Beyond ornaments and decor, Bronner’s stocks a wide variety of holiday-themed gifts, from cozy Christmas sweaters and festive tableware to stocking stuffers and gourmet treats.

It has become an international destination over the years, in part because of the displays that celebrate the Christmas customs of more than 25 nations, and the glass baubles come from many more. According to Lori Libka, a communications assistant at Bronner’s, more than 2 million people visit each year, and they purchase more than 2 million ornaments and approximately 485 miles of light cords.

While Bronner’s is open all year, it’s especially popular during the holiday season, when the store ramps up its displays and hosts seasonal events. A life-size nativity scene outside is a popular photo spot, and during the peak holiday months, Bronner’s hosts Santa visits and caroling.

“Fourth quarter is our bread and butter,” Libka said. “In the three days following Thanksgiving, we see 50,000 people. And then the rest of December, it is not unusual to see 20,000 to 25,000 people a day.”

For those who don’t care for crowds but want to visit during the holiday season, Libka recommends coming during the week, when the store is a little quieter. “It’s busy, but it is not crazy busy,” Libka said.

Alternatively, the first couple of months of the year are always quiet; it is during that time that Bronner’s staff catches up on tasks that were back-burnered during the peak period.

For those unable to make the journey to Michigan, Bronner’s online store offers an impressive selection of items, allowing people to bring a bit of this festive wonderland into their homes, no matter where they live.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
From Our Partners
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
Sit back and enjoy views like the Gastein Valley aboard the ÖBB railway.
Trains
Navigating Austria By Rail: A Guide
Sponsored by
Two people wearing robes on a deck outside of a sauna surrounded by trees and snow in Minnesota.
Health + Wellness
This State Is a Must-Visit for Winter Wellness
Sponsored by
A view of the purple mountains reflecting in a pond at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California.
Health + Wellness
This California Destination Is the Perfect Outdoor Getaway
Sponsored by
A view of the pool and surrounding desert mountains at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California
Health + Wellness
Treat Yourself to a Wellness Weekend in This Desert Oasis
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A deluxe room at the Hôtel Brighton in Paris with a gilded portrait and a view of green space.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 14 Best 4-Star Hotels in Paris
November 15, 2024 01:42 AM
 · 
Mary Winston Nicklin
A view of the pool and patio at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, California.
Health + Wellness
Need a Reset? Head to This California Desert Oasis for a Mindful Retreat
Sponsored by
Aerial view Sunset Poolbeg lighthouse in Ireland, Dublin bay Pier to Poolbeg Lighthouse in Ireland
History + Culture
7 Underrated Things to Do in Dublin
November 13, 2024 05:40 PM
 · 
Yvonne Gordon
Key West Snorkelling in the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary
Water Sports
This Florida Island Is One of the Best in the World For Snorkeling
November 13, 2024 05:26 PM
 · 
Charlene Fang

See More