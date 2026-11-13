This article was originally published in 2021 and most recently updated on November 15, 2026, with current information.

Full of good cheer, plenty of places to do your holiday shopping, and warming food and drink, dazzling Christmas markets are the perfect way to beat any winter doldrums. While they’re normally associated with Europe, these markets can be found all over the United States, too.

These 11 European-style Christmas markets in the U.S. deliver the same magical punch of holiday fun, without the jet lag. Find one near you, or plan a domestic trip to indulge in Old World holiday treats like German glühwein and Danish brunkager.

U.S. Christmas markets at a glance

LOCATION 2026 DATES Arlington, Texas November 20–22 and November 27–December 23, 2026 Boston, Massachusetts November 20–December 27, 2026 Chicago, Illinois November 20–December 24, 2026 Cincinnati, Ohio November 20–December 27, 2026 Green Bay, Wisconsin November 19–December 19, 2026 Greenville, South Carolina November 20–December 27, 2026 Holland, Michigan November 20–December 19, 2026 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 21–December 27, 2026 Raleigh, North Carolina December 5, 2026 Savannah, Georgia November 19, 2026–January 3, 2027 Solvang, California November 27, 2026–January 3, 2026

1. Texas Christkindl Market: Arlington, Texas

Location: 1650 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, Texas



2026 Christmas market dates: November 20–22; November 27–December 23, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours: Daily 11 a.m. –8 p.m.



Price: Free : November 20–22; November 27–December 23, 2026: Daily 11 a.m. –8 p.m.: Free Visit

Nowhere is the impact German immigrants have had on Texas more visible than the Texas Christkindl Market in Arlington, a city situated between Dallas and Fort Worth. Giant nutcrackers greet you on arrival, while dancers in lederhosen trot across the stage. Snap a few free photos with Santa, then wander around the the open-air market, where performers range from the German Band of North Texas to an Alphorn quartet known as the Swiss Longhorns. You can also embrace the Western side of things by perusing vendors like Texas Rib Rangers, which sells barbecue sauces and rubs, and the on-theme JJ’s Schnitzel Haus.

Texas Christkindle Market partners with Bavarian town Rothenburg ob der Tauber—one of Afar’s top less-crowded Christmas markets in Europe—to offer handicrafts and collectibles, including ornaments and nutcrackers from German Christmas-decoration company Käthe Wohlfahrt.

Related: Brisket Ramen, Injera Nachos, Tandoori Smoked Turkey: An Immigrant-Led Barbecue Revival Is Underway in Texas

2. SoWa Christmas Market: Boston, Massachusetts

You won’t need heavy winter gear to enjoy the indoor SoWa Christmas Market in Boston. Courtesy of SoWa Boston

Location: 550 Harrison Ave., Boston, Massachusetts



2026 Christmas market dates: November 20–December 27, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours

November: Tuesday–Thursday: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. (until 9 p.m. Friday); Saturday 10 a.m.–9 p.m, Sunday 10 a.m.–7.p.m.

December: Tuesday–Thursday: 4 p.m.–9 p.m. (until 10 p.m. Friday); Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–7.p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day Price: $10; free for children 12 and under November 20–December 27, 2026$10; free for children 12 and under Visit

Outdoor Christmas markets are romantic, but in most places they’re also freezing. There’s no risk of rain or snow at the SoWa Christmas Market, spread out inside the 1891 SoWa Power Station in Boston’s South End. New England’s largest indoor Christmas market sees more than 125 vendors selling handicrafts, candles, wool mittens, jewelry, and art prints.

There are nearly 20 food vendors this year, serving arepas, pizza, elote, and crepes. It wouldn’t be a Christmas market without mulled wine, but hot chocolate, chai, and warm cider are also available. Pose for a photo with Santa or the Grinch and join one of the half-dozen workshops on offer, including cheesemaking, crafting a constellation-inspired ornament, and wreath crafting.

Related: Why We’re Flocking to Boston in 2026

3. Christkindlmarket: Chicago, Illinois

Munch on gingerbread and bratwurst as you stroll the stalls at Christkindlmarket in Chicago’s Daley Plaza. Photo by Eric James Walsh Photography

Location: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, Ilinois



2026 Christmas market dates: November 20–December 24, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours

Regular hours: Sunday–Thursday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day Price: Free : November 20–December 24, 2026: Free Visit

With lights installations at the Chicago Botanic Gardens and the Morton Arboretum, plus a display of more than 50 Christmas trees at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry , the Windy City really knows how to impress during the holidays. One of the its biggest yuletide attractions is its annual Christkindlmarket, inspired by the classic Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany.

If you can blur out the Chicago landmarks in the periphery, you might believe you’ve been transported to Bavaria. Wooden stalls hawk handmade gifts, and the scents of gingerbread and bratwurst infuse the air. Schnitzels, pretzels, and currywurst are all on offer, as are hearty dishes you’d find at other Christmas markets in Europe, such as raclette, pierogi, and goulash.

If you’re visiting with kids, don’t forget to take a picture with the Christkind, an angelic blond being in gold and white robes that’s the namesake of the Chriskindlmarket; in German folklore, she’s the bearer of gifts to children.

Christkindlmarket Chicago also has smaller offshoots in Wrigleyville, which has an ice skating rink, and the city of Aurora.

Related: A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago

4. Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt: Cincinnati, Ohio

Location: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio



2026 Christmas market dates: November 20–December 27, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours:

Thursday–Friday 5–9 p.m.

Saturday 3 –10 p.m.

3 –10 p.m. Sunday 3–7 p.m.

Christmas week open Monday–Wednesday 3–9 p.m., Thursday (Christmas Eve) 3–7 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day Price: Free November 20–December 27, 2026Free

Spread out in Smale Riverfront Park just outside Cincinatti Lager House is this celebration of Cincinnati’s nearly 200 years of German heritage, held annually since 1998. Expect some 25 tents selling gifts and food: vintage German beer steins, goat-milk soaps, and hand-knit gloves, as well as strudel, soft pretzels, and sausages. The packed events calendar includes a DJ night, musical performances, and a winetasting. Kids can go ‘round and ‘round on an indoor wooden carousel before kicking back during storytime.

5. Christkindlmarket On Broadway: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Location: 164 N. Broadway, Green Bay, Wisconsin



2026 Christmas market dates: November 19–December 19, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours:

Thursday 3–8 p.m.

Friday 3–9 p.m.

Saturday 10–4 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day Price: Free November 19–December 19, 2026Free

More than 20 wooden huts with green and red roofs make up the Christkindlmarket On Broadway. Carolers sing every Saturday and Sunday, as parka-clad locals buy Christmas decor and handicrafts, while enjoying skewers of candied fruit and cups of hot chocolate. Winter in Green Bay is cold, but there’s more than just mulled wine to warm you up: You can enjoy a 50-minute session in a barrel sauna. The Christmas market runs alongside downtown Green Bay’s annual Winter Wine & Beer Walk, where participants stroll between 20-plus venues serving wine, beer, nonalcoholic drinks, and assorted snacks.

6. Greenville Christmas Market: Greenville, South Carolina

The Christmas market in Greenville, South Carolina, is spread out in front of hotel the Grand Bohemian Lodge. Photo by Kris Decker/Firewater Photography, courtesy of VisitGreenvilleSC

Location: 44 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, South Carolina



2026 Christmas market dates: November 20–December 27, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours:

Hours vary; open most days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m., or 8 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. See site for closures and full hours. Price: Free November 20–December 27, 2026Free Visit

Greenville is an appealing place to eat well and get into the holiday spirit while enjoying mild temperatures. Forty vendors sell their wares at Greenville Christmas Market, held annually at the Grand Bohemian Lodge. Pick up locally made gifts like candles from the Hidden Path Candle Company and ceramics by Simplicity Clay Co. The fireplace will be roaring at the lodge’s bar, Spirit & Bower, and revelers can sip festive cocktails and pose under mistletoe. Children’s storytime, photos with Santa, and serenades by the City Carolers group round out the fun.

7. Kerstmarkt: Holland, Michigan

Kerstmarkt in Holland, Michigan, has around 30 booths selling festive food, drink, and handicrafts. Photo by Samantha Denman/Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Location: 150 W. Eighth St., Holland, Michigan



2026 Christmas market dates:

November 20–21

November 27–28

December 4–5

December 11–12

December 18–19 2026 Christmas market hours: Friday 3–7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.



Price: Free : Friday 3–7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.: Free Visit

Holland, Michigan, is perhaps best known for its springtime tulip festivals (like those in its namesake region of the Netherlands), but the town leans into its Dutch heritage just as heavily during the holidays. Its annual, volunteer-run Kerstmarkt pays homage to Northern Europe’s Christmas markets with food, drinks, and handicrafts sold across 30 or so booths. The vendors offer a handful of Dutch dishes savory and sweet, so you can chase your bowl of erwtensoep (pea soup) with some apple dumplings. Expect appearances by Santa, the Dutch Sinterklaas, and local group Dickens Carolers.

8. Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is set in front of its sumptuous Second Empire–style City Hall. Courtesy of Christmas Village (L); photo by R. Rabena for Visit Philadelphia (R)

Location: 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



2026 Christmas market dates: November 21–December 27, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours:

Sunday–Thursday 12–8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 9 a.m.–5 pm.

Christmas Eve 12–5 p.m.

Closed November 23–25 and Christmas Day Price: Free : November 21–December 27, 2026: Free Visit

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village in Love Park looks like a European wonderland, with dozens of wooden huts, illuminated beer garden, and thousands of twinkling lights. Overlooking the festive fun is Philly’s ornate, magnificent Second Empire–style City Hall.

Kids can ride a double-decker carousel, a 65-foot-high Ferris wheel, or a mini train. Food vendors sling raclette, bratwurst, Belgian fries, strudel, and lots of European beers and spiced wine. Most Christmas Village dates align with the neighboring Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, set up near the ice rink at Dilworth Park, and the municipal Christmas tree is on the north side of City Hall at North Broad Street, so the whole area buzzes with holiday cheer.

Related: 4 Days in Philadelphia: Cobblestones, Calder Sculptures, and a 24/7 Cheese Vending Machine

9. Scandinavian Christmas Fair in Raleigh, North Carolina

For one day only, Julmarknad brings Scandinavia to Raleigh with traditional folk dances, an appearance from Tomten (a Swedish folklore character with a strong resemblance to Santa), and gifts ranging from Norwegian sweaters and heavy quilts to painted gnomes. Enjoy a Lucia procession, a candlelit parade held throughout Sweden each December 13, put on here by the local Scandinavian community. The food at Julmarknad is a nice change from what you’ll find at most U.S. Christmas markets: Swedish meatballs, salmon, ärtsoppa (pea soup), and baked goods like kanelbullar (cinnamon buns).

10. Savannah Christmas Market in Savannah, Georgia

The Savannah River plays a starring role in the city’s Christmas festivities with the annual lighted boat parade. Courtesy of Visit Savannah

Location: 1036 W. River St., Savannah, Georgia



2026 Christmas market dates: November 19, 2026–January 3, 2027



2026 Christmas market hours: Daily 11 a.m.–9 p.m. (some vendors may be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve)



Price: Free November 19, 2026–January 3, 2027: Daily 11 a.m.–9 p.m. (some vendors may be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve): Free Visit

Now in its fifth year, the Savannah Christmas Market in the Plant Riverside District sees nearly 40 stalls lined up along the Savannah River, selling mulled wine, beer, Belgian waffles, and chocolate treats. Events includes a tree-lighting ceremony (November 27 at 6:30 p.m.), a parade of 30-plus lit-up boats (November 28 at 7 p.m.), and a Kwanzaa celebration (December 26 at 5 p.m.), as well as live music, children’s activities like cookie-decorating, and photos with Santa Claus.

11. Solvang Julefest in Solvang, California

Denmark comes to California in the town of Solvang’s annual Julefest. Courtesy of SolvangUSA.com

Location: All over Solvang



2026 Christmas market dates: November 27, 2026–January 3, 2026



2026 Christmas market hours: Hours vary based on event



Price: Free November 27, 2026–January 3, 2026: Hours vary based on event: Free Visit

It’s not quite Tivoli Gardens, but Solvang Julefest turns the Danish-style village of Solvang, California, north of Santa Barbara, into a Scandinavian winter wonderland (minus the freezing temperatures).

For more than a month, the downtown of “the Danish capital of America” becomes a Christmas village straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale (there’s actually a small museum dedicated to the author in town), complete with gløgg, brunkager (Christmas cookies), and scavenger hunts to find the mysterious Solvang nisse (basically the Danish version of Elf on the Shelf). On the packed calendar of events are a production of Elf The Musical, a makers market, a parade, a museum-crawl with a treasure hunt, and a nativity pageant.