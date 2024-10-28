Travel InspirationHoliday Travel
October 28, 2024

A Guide to Surviving—and Enjoying—Holiday Travel This Year

The holidays are a wonderful time of year to travel—if you have the intel you need to do so stress-free. Follow these expert tips, insights, and ideas to hold onto the joy of the season.

The illuminated Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in front of buildings, with people standing before it

New York City’s Rockefeller Center tree is an icon of the season.

Photo by Pe Dra/Shutterstock.com

You hear the same refrain every year: that the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holiday season is going to be busier and more stressful than ever before. But the truth is that with the right intel and planning, it’s all going to be OK. Better than OK, actually. Because the holiday season is a wonderful time to see the world, reconnect with family, or get away on your own. And no matter which type of travel is in the cards for you this year, Afar is here to help. We have expert tips on navigating crowded airports and TSA lines, dealing with flight delays, and packing your gifts, food, and winter gear to fit in your luggage. Plus, we’re sharing some of the most festive places to revel in the holiday spirit. Happy holidays, everyone—and happy travels!

Illustration of a blue station wagon with two dark skinned people in the front seats and two suitcases on the roof rack.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
TSA and AAA’s Tips on How to Handle Thanksgiving Travel
If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, you’re not alone—so are more than 55 million other people. Here’s what to know before heading out.
Two wooden cabins in a town square in Prague flanking a church, with Christmas lights decorating the buildings.
Holiday Travel
Where to Find the Most Festive Christmas Markets in Europe
Visit craft-filled wooden stalls, sip mulled wine and hot chocolate, and take in the lights at these delightfully festive markets.
European-Style Christmas Markets Right Here in the States
Holiday Travel
7 European-Style Christmas Markets to Visit in the U.S.
These markets have all the fairy-tale appeal—no passport required.
A holiday nighttime scene in Paris with a carousel lit up and Christmas trees in the background against historic buildings
Air Travel News
These Are the Best Dates for Booking Holiday Travel—and Where to Go for Festive Season Deals
If you haven’t already purchased your holiday flights, we’ve got you. Here’s when you need to book holiday travel, plus destinations that offer great value during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
TSA Predicts Busiest Holiday Travel Season Ever. Here’s How to Survive it.
Air Travel News
These Are the Busiest Travel Days of the Year, According to TSA
The holidays and holiday weekends often bring some of the most congested days at the country’s airports and on the roads.
people waiting at airport gate
Air Travel News
How to Avoid Flight Delays and Cancellations
Save your sanity with this expert advice on booking flights, bypassing airport lines, and making sure your luggage doesn’t get lost in the chaos.
Videos
5 Easy Ways to Pack Less When You Travel [VIDEO]
Want to pack less when you travel, but not sure where to start?
How to Get Through Airport Security Quickly
Air Travel News
How to Get Through Airport Security Quickly, According to a TSA Insider
From enrolling in trusted traveler programs to making sure your bag is packed well, these tips will help you breeze through security.
Yes, You Can Totally Get Gravy Through Airport Security
Packing Tips + Gear
Yes, You Can Totally Get Gravy Through Airport Security
Guidelines around bringing liquids through airport security are pretty clear. But there’s a way around that 3-1-1 rule.
A town square at sunset in Vilnius, Lithuania, with a giant Christmas tree made entirely of lights and a white belfry next to it.
Cities We Love
9 European Cities With Christmas Vibes and Fewer Crowds
Get your festive fix at one of these more relaxed European locales.
A large toy nutcracker drummer statue and the holiday lights in Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Holiday Travel
8 U.S. Cities Where You Can Get in the Holiday Spirit
Eggnog recommended.
Millions of participants gather at Times Square in New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Holiday Travel
7 Festive Places to Visit for New Year’s Celebrations
For your countdowns and midnight kisses, opt for a New Year’s celebration in these jubilant places around the world.

Sign up for our Daily Wander newsletter to get the latest holiday travel tips and deals delivered right to your inbox.

From Our Partners
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventure Ideas in Florida
Sponsored by
Corpus Christi
Water Sports
Looking for an Active Beach Trip? Check Out This Coastal Destination
Sponsored by
A cloudy, empty beach with birds flying above in Padre Island, Texas
Health + Wellness
This Gulf Coast Beach Escape Has Seafood Feasts and Laid-Back Vibes
Sponsored by
The James River is one of Richmond's many charms
Food + Drink
9 Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
Sponsored by
The Museum District of Richmond
Where to Travel Next
Where to See Art and Music in Richmond
Sponsored by
A collage of the front half of an airplane flying in the sky, lined up perfectly with the back half of a shark's tail swimming through the water.
Sustainable Travel
This Airline Strives to Make Flying More Eco-Friendly
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A villa at Soneva Secret in the Maldives with thatched roofs and a waterslide.
Stay Here Next
For An Ultra-Private Getaway, This New Luxury Resort Is the Only Hotel on This Remote Maldives Island
October 29, 2024 05:25 PM
 · 
Chris Schalkx
Photographer: Goran Kosanovic
Cruise
How to Experience the Best of Vancouver When Your Cruise Ship Docks
October 29, 2024 04:45 PM
 · 
Chloe Berge
Beach Pavilion accommodations at Amanzoe in Greece feature a private pool.
Fall 2024
These Are the 16 Best Hotels and Resorts in Greece
October 29, 2024 10:27 AM
 · 
Nicola Chilton
Courtesy Museum of Broken Relationships
Longreads
This Museum Wants Your Stories of Heartbreak
October 28, 2024 11:35 AM
 · 
Erika Hobart

See More
More from AFAR
An aeriel view of Mont Saint-Michel, a historic island commune topped with a striking abbey, in France, with moody sunset lighting and clouds
Ocean Cruises
6 Best France Cruises for Food, Wine, History, and Art
October 25, 2024 06:10 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Costa-Rica-SeaCloud_OnDeck.jpg
Fall 2024
These 18 Epic Cruises Offer Unforgettable Trips Around the World
October 25, 2024 02:26 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Detroit, Michigan skyline
Fall 2024
Detroit Is Alive With New Possibilities—but Don’t Call It a Comeback
October 24, 2024 01:25 PM
 · 
Sarah Bence
Peter Knego with the former <i>Augustus</i> Italian liner of 1952 in Alang, India. Much of the ship is now with Knego in his home in Oceanside, California.
Longreads
This Is Where Cruise Ships Go to Die. Meet the Man Saving Them
October 24, 2024 10:26 AM
 · 
Jen Rose Smith
These hotels have exciting perks included in their stay costs.
Hotels
Enjoy These 13 Free Perks at Hotels Around the World
October 24, 2024 08:06 AM
 · 
Cat Sposato
AFR090124_Connect_Hed.jpg
Fall 2024
My Mom’s Dementia Was Getting Worse. I Hoped a Mother-Daughter Cruise Would Help Us Reconnect
October 23, 2024 03:25 PM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Load More