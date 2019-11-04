This Thanksgiving, Skip the Turkey and Travel Instead

Hit the road in lieu of heading to the dinner table, and you’ll create some unforgettable Thanksgiving memories.

I can’t recall a single Thanksgiving at my parents’ house. There was the freezing Thanksgiving at the Grand Canyon. One year, we had a lobster-themed Thanksgiving in Boston. Thanksgiving in Barcelona was one for the books. There was that time we all met up in Rio de Janeiro. And one of my all-time favorites was driving down to Cabo San Lucas from Southern California for an epic Mexican road trip adventure through small, tumbleweed towns along the entirety of the Baja Peninsula. But actually sitting at the table at home? If it happened, it was maybe a small handful of times and clearly was surpassed by these incredible journeys. My mother is Polish and my father is Romanian and somehow Thanksgiving never meant much to them. What did mean a lot to them was the fact that no matter what, we all had four days off. My mom always said it was the best deal: you take three days off, and you get nine. My folks love traveling, so pulling us out of school for three days so that we could have a week-long adventure was far more of a priority to them than any amount of food that just didn’t resonate with our Eastern European palates. Thanksgiving is a time that people often set aside for family and friends, to put everything on hold for a little bit and be together, talk, and create memories. What better way to do that than to travel together? If you’re thinking of breaking (or creating a new) tradition and hitting the road on Thanksgiving, here are some tips to help you make the most of the voyage.

Avoid the masses heading home Sure, my family and I aren’t the only ones who have had the idea of getting away during the Thanksgiving holiday. But the vast majority of Americans, if they’re traveling on Thanksgiving, are likely heading to spend time with friends and family. Since it is a U.S. holiday, it can often be easier to book international travel during Thanksgiving than during more globally recognized holiday periods, such as Christmas and New Year’s.

As for domestic travel, while you are competing with the masses for flights nationwide, if you get past that hurdle (road tripping is one great way to do so), hotels are often a bit less in demand during this time of year than compared to the high summer season or the end of December. Be sure to look for last-minute travel deals that can inspire an impromptu adventure.

Popular domestic destinations feel quieter over Thanksgiving than at other times of year, which gives traveling during the end of November a peaceful charm. Most places are already decked out for the holidays too, so they’ll feel beautifully festive but placid—the calm before the holiday storm. Photo by Michael Warwick/Shutterstock Thanksgiving can be a time of beautiful sunsets and fall foliage in places like Napa Valley, California. It can be a gorgeous time to travel Weather is never a guarantee. And in many places, Thanksgiving time can definitely be frigid. But it can also be downright spectacular. Late autumn’s moody sunsets and the gorgeous fall foliage that might still be lingering can often add to the experience. One year, my parents and I headed to Napa for Thanksgiving and were blown away by the deep red and bright yellow vines that greeted us during our wine tastings—that wasn’t why we had chosen Napa, but it was an absolutely surreal surprise. And the cold can even enhance the scenery. When we visited the Grand Canyon over Thanksgiving, sure, it was chilly, but we were practically alone out on the ridge, and the light dusting of snow along the picturesque gorge made it a stunning backdrop for photos. There’s also always the Southern Hemisphere. Thanksgiving is late spring in Rio, so when we all traveled to the Brazilian city several years ago for Thanksgiving, we were greeted with ample sunshine and warm temps that gave us one last welcome dose of summer before winter. You can still have an incredible meal Obviously, a big part of Thanksgiving is the food. And that doesn’t have to change if you decide to hit the road for the holiday. Wherever we have been in the world for Thanksgiving, we have always made sure to have a particularly nice sit-down meal on Thanksgiving proper. In Rio, we kicked it up a notch with a live bossa nova show after dinner. In Barcelona, we asked around for recommendations and made a reservation at a killer tapas restaurant with even better Spanish wines. While you may not find a traditional Thanksgiving feast available, you will certainly find plenty of meals that can match, if not top, any Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re determined to find a taste of home, international hotels that host a large number of American clients will often have a special Thanksgiving menu. Domestically, the bigger issue will be making sure which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. Those that are will typically have a Thanksgiving menu, sometimes a little extra fancy (and yes, probably a little extra costly), that will often include traditional offerings (turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings) alongside several other selections.

