There are many reasons why your flight might be canceled or delayed, including operational and technological issues at airports and airlines (remember the recent CrowdStrike meltdown?) and a growing number of unpredictable severe weather events.

Thankfully, the number of flight cancellations has been on the decline since 2020. Flight delays, however, are on the rise, with nearly one-quarter (22.74 percent) of all domestic flights having been delayed thus far in 2024, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching the highest it’s ever been, how can travelers prepare for—and potentially avoid—flight delays and cancellations that can strike at any time?

Here are some simple actions that travelers can take to minimize the stress and aggravation of air travel and to help ensure a successful journey. Arm yourselves with these pro tips from airline industry insiders.

What to do before you travel

Severe winter storms can result in a cascade of canceled flights. Photo by Taiga/Shutterstock

Get TSA PreCheck, Clear, Global Entry, and/or Mobile Passport

Never have security-expediting services been more valuable than during the current congestion happening at U.S. airports. The price of TSA PreCheck was recently reduced and is now just $78 for a five-year membership, and $70 to renew, and it’s a breeze to sign up. It can be done from countless Staples and Office Depot stores across the country: You can find the nearest TSA PreCheck enrollment location on the TSA website. If you want the best of both worlds, you can also sign up for Clear, which will get you to the front of the TSA PreCheck line. It costs $199 per year, but be aware that currently 58 U.S. airports have this service (compared to the more than 200 U.S. airports that have TSA PreCheck).

International travelers would be wise to opt for the $100 five-year Global Entry membership, which—in addition to including TSA PreCheck—is an expedited customs screening service upon arrival in the United States (check out the secret way to speed up the Global Entry application process). If you didn’t get Global Entry in time for your upcoming international trip, don’t fret. The Mobile Passport Control app is a great stand-in and offers U.S. travelers reentering the country access to typically shorter lanes—free of charge.

Check to see if your airport has a fast-pass security lane you can book in advance—for free

No TSA PreCheck or Clear? Hot tip: Select U.S. airports, including major hubs like New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Denver International Airport (DEN), give travelers the option to make an advance “fast pass” reservation to head to the front of the security line—free of charge. We’ve compiled the full list of airports that offer this service.

Book directly with the airline and download the airline’s app

Carriers have greatly overhauled their technology to put a lot of capabilities directly into the hands of passengers, including the ability to track flights and luggage and—perhaps most important in the current environment—cancel and/or change your flight. This will come in handy if you need to rebook and see the full display of flights available through your carrier.



Book with a credit card that has trip insurance coverage and/or buy travel insurance

Before buying travel insurance, “Take a look at your credit card first, because a lot of credit cards already offer trip-interruption or trip-cancellation coverage,” says Willis Orlando, manager of travel operations and insights at travel-deal tracking app Going. If expenses start to mount (such as meals at the airport, overnight hotel stays, and rebooked flights) due to flight delays or cancellations that aren’t covered by the airline, a credit card with coverage can ensure at least a partial, if not full, refund. If you don’t have a travel credit card with adequate coverage, you can look into adding travel insurance to your trip.



Consider using a travel advisor

Amazing travel advisors are capable of executing incomparable trip and itinerary planning. But in times of trouble, their services might be most appreciated. They can jump on the phone to negotiate with the airlines and advocate for your rebooking, flight credit, and/or refund. Consider using a travel advisor who can serve as a valuable ally when flight meltdowns start happening.



Book the earliest flight out you can

“The first flight of the day is more important now than ever,” says William McGee, an aviation expert and author of the book Attention All Passengers. “You should book that 6 a.m. departure,” as delays tend to pile up later in the day.



Try to book a nonstop instead of a connecting flight

Even if that means an airfare increase, the nonstop flight is the way to go. As McGee notes, “Why double your chances of a problem if you can avoid it?”



Schedule long layovers

If you can’t fly nonstop, add a buffer to those connections, especially if you’re traveling internationally and need to pass through customs and security again. One hour won’t cut it. Shoot for at least two hours for domestic layovers and at least three for international flights.



Fly in a day (or two) early

Travel booking site Hopper advises travelers to build in days of buffer, not just hours, for any can’t-miss event or get-together, including a wedding, celebration, important business meeting, cruise ship departure, or holiday gathering. Why not enjoy extra time in the destination rather than risk missing a gathering, cruise, or tour entirely?



Book a backup flight

Former airline pilot and spokesperson for flight tracking app FlightAware Kathleen Bangs will often proactively book a backup flight with a second airline as long as it doesn’t have a change fee and has a generous cancellation policy—which is the case with Southwest Airlines, which allows for cancellations up to 10 minutes before departure time. If you don’t use the backup, you can bank the flight credit for future travel.



Download the FlightAware app

Orlando swears by the FlightAware flight tracking app, which tips travelers off to any upcoming changes, often before the airline does. He notes that if your flight keeps getting bumped back on the departure board, you can check FlightAware to find your aircraft on its journey. If it seems to be stuck at its previous departure city, you may want to start looking into alternative options for your flight.



Stay on top of the weather

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a meteorologist, now’s your chance. Check the weather radar and forecasts available on sites and apps such as the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel, and AccuWeather. “You should have a general idea of what major systems are coming across the country,” says Bangs. She adds that even if a weather issue isn’t in the region where you’re traveling, the ripple effect and strains on the system could affect your flight.

Getting to and through the airport with minimal incident

Get to the airport early so you can avoid having to sprint to the gate—the worst. Photo by Shutterstock

Check the airport website for possible construction-related delays

If there are construction projects underway at your departure hub, some airport road lanes could be closed, and there may be parking detours. It’s best to know what plans are in the works at the airport so you can plan accordingly. (Ditto for any possible delays on the highways getting to the airport.)



Arrive at the airport earlier than usual

The lines and wait times at the country’s airports (and abroad, too) are longer than they’ve been in years. It’s best to arrive early and have some extra time post-security than risk missing your flight and having to wait in an hours-long check-in or security line. It will also save you the sweat from having to run to the gate after a longer-than-expected security queue; dripping with panic is no way to start a long day of travel. Aim for at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three for international flights, advises Orlando.



Download the MyTSA app

The Transportation Security Administration–powered MyTSA app provides real-time security line wait times at airports around the country, plus information about delays at any given airport. The handy app will also let you know how busy the airport is likely to be on your specific day and time of travel based on historical data and whether your departure airport has TSA PreCheck (not all airports have it, after all).

The best strategy for checked bags and carry-on

Airline status can help

If you’ve never been one to commit loyalty to one airline, you may want to consider it now. While TSA PreCheck and Clear can help with security lines, they can’t help if you’re checking bags. Typically, the check-in lines are much shorter for passengers who have elite status with any given airline. Of course, once you’ve made it through security, you can pass the time in the airline lounge with a drink, snacks, and free Wi-Fi before your flight. Some credit cards can also help with luggage fees and lounge access.

Make sure to have one or two days of clothes and essentials on you

For those who are devoted members of Team Checked Luggage (there are more of us than you might think), pack at least a day or two of clothes, toiletries, and any essentials in your carry-on in case you do get separated from your checked bag. Just remember to abide by the TSA’s 3-1-1 liquid limits.



Know what you can (and can’t) bring through security

Another good use of the MyTSA app is to do use it to do a quick search for items you can and can’t bring with you through security. There’s no quicker way to slow your travels than getting flagged for added security screening when going through a TSA checkpoint. We’ve also compiled a list of surprising items you can’t bring through security.

Consider traveling with a carry-on only

This one is a bit of a double-edged sword because if everyone tries to bring a carry-on, that can create added congestion during boarding and in the overhead bins. It may also force passengers to gate-check and say goodbye to their beloved wheely bag regardless. (This is why Bangs always packs some essentials in her small personal item.) Orlando notes he doesn’t mind having to gate-check his bag because he at least knows it’s going straight onto the plane. For those who don’t want to risk their luggage getting lost in the checked baggage operations vortex, gate-checking it may be your best bet. (One of our favorites is the Bigger Carry-On by Away, $295, away.com.) For shopping inspiration, check out our roundup of our favorite carry-on luggage.



Ship your luggage

For a longer or more important journey, consider looking into baggage-shipping services.

Barbara Peterson contributed reporting.