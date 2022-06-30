The current headlines about air travel are discouraging, to say the least. For those venturing courageously into the bedlam, use this expert advice on flight-booking techniques, bypassing airport lines, and how to get your money back to minimize the stress of it all.

If you aren’t able to fly nonstop, add a buffer to those connections, especially if you’re traveling internationally and will need to pass through customs and security again. One hour won’t cut it. Shoot for at least two hours for domestic layovers and at least three for international flights. Fly in a day (or two) early Travel booking site Hopper advises travelers to build in days of buffer, not just hours, for any can’t-miss event or gathering, including a wedding, celebration, important business meeting, or cruise ship departure. Why not enjoy some extra time in the destination rather than risk missing it entirely? Book a backup flight Former airline pilot and spokesperson for flight tracking app FlightAware Kathleen Bangs will often proactively book a backup flight with a second airline as long as it doesn’t have a change fee and has a generous cancellation policy—such as with Southwest Airlines, which allows for cancellations up to 10 minutes before departure time. If you don’t end up using the backup, you can bank the flight credit for future travel. Download the FlightAware app Orlando swears by this flight tracking app, which can tip travelers off to any upcoming changes often before the airline does. He notes that if your flight keeps getting bumped back on the departure board, you can check FlightAware to find your aircraft on its journey. If it seems to be stuck at its previous departure city, you may want to start looking into alternative options for your flight. Stay on top of the weather If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a meteorologist, now’s your chance. Check the weather radar and forecasts available on sites and apps such as the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel, and AccuWeather. “You should have a general idea of what major systems are coming across the country,” says Bangs. She adds that even if a weather issue isn’t in the region where you’re traveling, the ripple effect and strains on the system could affect your flight. Getting to and through the airport Photo by Shutterstock Get to the airport early so you can avoid having to sprint to the gate—the worst. Check the airport website for possible construction-related delays Summer “is construction season,” Bangs reminds us. Some airport road lanes could be closed and there may be parking detours. It’s best to know what construction projects are underway at your departure hub so you can plan accordingly. (Ditto any possible delays on the highways getting to the airport.) Arrive at the airport earlier than usual The lines and wait times at the country’s airports (and abroad, too) are longer than they’ve been in years. Best to arrive early and have some extra time postsecurity than risk missing your flight waiting in an hours-long check-in or security line. (It will also save you the sweat from having to run to the gate after a longer-than-expected security queue—dripping with panic is no way to start a long day of travel.) Aim for at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three for international flights, advises Orlando. Download the MyTSA app The Transportation Security Administration–powered app provides real-time security line wait times at airports around the country. What’s the best strategy for luggage? Photo by Shutterstock To check or not to check? Airline status can help If you’ve never been one to commit loyalty to one airline, you may want to consider it now. While TSA PreCheck and Clear can help with security lines, they can’t help if you’re checking bags. Typically, the check-in lines are much shorter for passengers who have elite status with any given airline. Of course, once you’ve made it through security, you can pass the time in the airline lounge with a drink, snacks, and free Wi-Fi before your flight. Some credit cards can also help with luggage fees and lounge access. Consider traveling with carry-on only This one is a bit of a double-edged sword because if everyone tries to bring carry-on, that can create added congestion during boarding and in the overhead bins. It may also force passengers to gate check and say goodbye to their beloved wheely bag. (This is why Bangs also always packs some essentials in her smaller personal item that stays with her.) Orlando notes he doesn’t actually mind having to gate check his bag because he at least knows it’s going straight onto the plane. For those who don’t want to risk their luggage getting lost in the baggage operations vortex, this may be your best bet. (One of our favorites is the Bigger Carry-On by Away, $295, away.com.) For shopping inspiration, check our roundup of our favorite carry-on luggage. Make sure to have one or two days of clothes and essentials on you

For those who are devoted members of Team Checked Luggage (there are more of us than you might think), pack at least a day or two of clothes, toiletries, and any essentials in your carry-on in case you do get separated from your checked bag. Ship your luggage For a longer or more important journey, this may be the time to look into baggage shipping services. What to do when things go wrong and your flight is canceled or delayed Photo by Shutterstock When the going gets rough, keep calm and channel your favorite beach destination? Know your rights Airlines are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or canceled due to problems deemed beyond the company’s control, like bad weather. They also aren’t required to provide a refund when the passenger initiates the cancellation or flight change. But a refund is required by U.S. law when the airline cancels, delays, or alters a flight, or passengers are involuntarily bumped from a flight that is oversold or due to issues originating from the airline, such as operational or staffing problems. Use your fliers’ rights knowledge as leverage According to Orlando, “Knowing those rights kind of gives you priority in getting yourself rebooked.” He notes that when you approach the airline agent via phone or text message, “and you say, ‘I understand under law that I can ask for a refund and go home, but I prefer not to do that. I found this itinerary that I would like to be rebooked on’—they are highly incentivized to help you out. You’re bringing something to the table that the other customers are not. They very often will go the extra mile for you.” Research alternate flights with the same airline, partner airlines, even competitors As soon as you see an avalanche of delays or cancellations heading your way, start researching alternatives with the airline you are booked on, but also on partner airlines (especially for international flights), and even with competing carriers. Don’t be shy to “go to a different carrier and say, ‘How can you get me to [my destination]?’” advises Bangs. In some situations, even competing airlines with a mutual agreement to do so can allow you to transfer over a ticket. Use Google Flights to see all the options available to you. Always ask for miles This is another good reason to make sure you’re signed up for airline loyalty programs. If an airline rebooks you onto a different flight after a flight was canceled, it can (and should) at least offer you miles “for the inconvenience” if it doesn’t offer you other compensation, such as payment for meals or an overnight hotel stay, notes Bangs. “I would just say to the airline, ‘What can we do to make this fair?’” Try to remain calm and friendly (and call back if the agent is not) You can only imagine the amount of frustration fliers have right now. Good ol’ fashioned friendliness can help make headway with a weary gate, airline, or customer service agent who isn’t having an easy day (week? year?). If you’re on the phone with an agent who just does not seem like they want to help, don’t hesitate to make an excuse for ending the call and try back for another person who maybe is more willing, advises Bangs. Yes, we know that could mean another prolonged period of sitting through lounge music while on hold. Lean on your travel advisor, friends, and family members “If you used a travel agent, that is someone who can advocate for you. You paid for this person’s services, and when things hit the fan, this is the time to take advantage of those services,” says Orlando. If you don’t have a travel advisor, provide your flight numbers and travel details to a trusted friend or family member who can help keep flight status watch for you and provide helpful info via text or even do some behind-the-scenes research and rebooking while you are up in the air. Adds Orlando, “It’s not a bad time to call on favors.” File a complaint with the DOT If the airline wasn’t cooperative in providing a required refund or requested assistance, file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which can be done online. It can help ensure you (finally) do get a response from the airline. Most importantly, don’t forget to (hopefully) enjoy wherever it is you are going and to be kind to all the people who are helping to get you there under incredibly trying circumstances. (We’re looking at all of you, tired airport staff, pilots, flight attendants, air traffic control crew, and everyone else working to make our travel dreams come true.) Travel is and will always be such a privilege. Barbara Peterson contributed reporting. >> Next: How to Calm Your Travel Anxiety

