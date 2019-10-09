For the travelers who already have everything, these experience gift ideas won’t clutter their home with more stuff.

share this article

Now that nearly everyone has applied the Marie Kondo method to their possessions, it’s time to start gifting experiences to your loved ones instead of more stuff that may not spark joy. And what better experience to receive than the gift of travel? There’s something for every kind of traveler and every type of budget in this gift guide. Whether you’re looking for a day trip to gift to a friend who already has flights to a specific destination reserved, an online class to keep your kid’s travel bug alive during the school year, or an epic trip to book for a very special someone, read on for our highly-curated list of ideas. Day Trips and Other Experience Gifts These short experiences are great gift ideas to enhance trips your friends and family already have scheduled in their calendars. Photo by Shutterstock / Design by Emily Blevins Context’s Met Museum After Dark walking tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at the New York landmark. A Walking Tour There are walking tours for all sorts of travelers, whether you’re shopping for your food-obsessed dad or your best friend who is an architecture buff. Lead by chefs, scholars, and other experts, Context, an AFAR trusted travel partner, offers in-depth and academic aspects to both its small group and private tours. It has tours in cities around the world, including Melbourne, Singapore, and Mexico City, but one of our favorites is the two-hour Met Museum After Dark tour, in which an art historian or curator takes guests through the famous New York city landmark once the crowds are gone. Buy Now: From $50 per person, contexttravel.com Coutesy of Airbnb / Design by Emily Blevins Airbnb Concerts include musical experiences like this bluegrass show in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Concert Tickets Concert tickets are the perfect gift for your music-loving brother, but what if you don’t know what his favorite band is these days? Surprise him with a gift certificate to Airbnb Concerts, so he can seek out an intimate concert by locals on his next trip. There are hundreds of options in unique venues around the world, like Bluegrass at the Boathouse in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, or the Hidden Concert in a Houseboat in Amsterdam, and the Peckham Hidden Jazz Club in London. To book, you can either reserve a specific concert online for them directly via Airbnb, or you can purchase an Airbnb gift card from a major retailer like Target and let them choose their own. Buy Now: From $4 per person, airbnb.com Courtesy of Flytographer / Design by Emily Blevins A portrait session abroad is a great souvenir for families. Vacation Photo Shoot If your sister and her family return from their vacation each year with a phone full of selfies, give them a gift certificate to Flytographer, a company that connects you with local photographers for vacation photo shoots in such cities as London, New York, and Tokyo. Sessions can be booked via Flytographer for as short as 30 minutes (great for families with small children) and up to two hours. Thirty-minute sessions come with 15 prints plus the digital files and one location (travelers can choose the specific location of the shoot, or the photographer can offer suggestions). Longer sessions include multiple locations and up to 60 prints, including digital files. As Annie Fitzsimmons, the editor of AFAR Advisor, points out, you’re getting your photos taken, but you’re also meeting a fun local and supporting a creative field. Buy Now: From $250 for a 30-minute session, flytographer.com Classes

Article continues below advertisement