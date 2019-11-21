How to Use the Holidays to Plan Your Next Epic Adventure

Take advantage of the fact that everyone is gathered around the table to start plotting out where to go together in the coming year.

Five years ago, Chez Chesak decided to shake things up during the postmeal/predessert lull at his wife’s family’s massive Thanksgiving gathering—he handed out travel catalogs to the dozens of attendees. “Realizing what a big dynamic group it is, I didn’t want to spring it on them. I laid the groundwork gently,” he said, recalling that he dropped the fact that he was going to bring some travel catalogs into the group emails that were circulating prior to the annual event. “It’s since become kind of a thing. People know it’s coming and they look forward to it.” Photo by Chez Chesak Chez Chesak’s family looks through travel brochures during a holiday meal. Chesak, who is the executive director of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, had observed that while his wife’s large family loved to travel together, there hadn’t always been a proper venue for brainstorming where to go next. So, he decided to try to give the process a little more direction by compiling brochures from tour operators that he felt could serve up some inspiration. Now that this new tradition has been engrained, the family has even given it a name—they call it “passing the travel sauce.” “It’s just a great opportunity to sit down and kind of fantasize about [places to travel to],” said Chesak. But they do more than just fantasize. Since introducing the new custom, the family has traveled to Central America, China, and Bonaire. This year, Chesak plans on pitching Munich, Germany, to celebrate his 50th birthday in 2020—he was born there but his family moved soon after and he wants to go back. If you like the idea of starting your own holiday travel planning tradition, here are some tips Chesak offered after several years of ironing out the process. Research travel companies in advance

So much of the success of this venture will rely on choosing the right travel inspiration for your friends and family. This means making sure that the tour companies, hotels, cruises, or whatever travel style or destinations you (quite literally) bring to the table have been somewhat vetted. If you or those you know have had positive experiences with certain companies, that’s a great place to start. If you don’t know where to begin, consider engaging a travel agent for recommendations (and to help plan and execute the trip if it turns into something rather involved). Also, think about the dynamic of the group and the travel styles and destinations that would likely be a good fit. Is this a more active crew? Do you need this trip to work with several generations of travelers? You should be presenting ideas that make sense for your audience. Related How to Choose the Right Tour Operator for Your Next Epic Trip Chesak said that for his clan, having the physical brochures on hand really adds to the sharing and community spirit of the experience (even though he admitted that in his day-to-day life he prefers to forgo the physical pamphlets for more eco-friendly e-browsing). He said, “Having the physical catalog in your hand just makes it so much easier to sit down together and say, ‘Hey, look, I’d never thought about Croatia before but this sounds amazing.' And then you can hand it to the person sitting next to you.” Courtesy of Kids Sea Camp Chesak and his family recently did a diving trip in Bonaire, a plan that was forged during the holidays. Make sure to get everyone involved The key, according to Chesak, is making the process inclusive and democratic. At his family’s holiday table, anyone can introduce any kind of trip, even if it might be out of the price range or scope for individuals or the group. “There’s nothing wrong with having that fantasy for a moment,” he said, adding that pie-in-the-sky dream trips can also turn into ambitious goals. Maybe younger family members with lofty travel visions can establish a fund-raising idea or savings plan, for instance. “You have to respect their voice,” said Chesak. If someone suggests a travel idea that may seem a bit out there, “at the very least you can say, ‘Oh, let’s talk about that. Why is that adventurous to you? Tell me more,’” he added, offering up a lesson in family diplomacy as much as in group travel planning. Figure out a path to consensus

