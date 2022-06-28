The Best Things to Do in Prague

80 Letenské sady

Made from lightweight glass and steel, this structure in Prague’s Letna Park today houses a global advertising agency, but the Expo 58 pavilion was originally designed for the 1958 World’s Fair in Brussels. Designed by František Cubr, Josef Hrubý and Zdeněk Pokorný, won Czechoslovakia the grand prix for best pavilion. the pavilion was designed to be easy to assemble and disassemble. After the fair it was transported to its current location (on top of the foundations of a 17th-century wine press) where it functioned as a restaurant, followed by a casino, until it was abandoned and fell into decay before it was bought in 2000 by Havas Worldwide, which it houses today. Have a look at the building from all sides, as each provides a unique angle, and take in the sweeiping views of the city from the concrete platform just in front of it.