Prague National Gallery

Staroměstské nám. 1/12, 110 15 Staré Město, Czechia
Website
| +420 220 397 211
A Museum of Treasures Nižbor Czechia

More info

Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 6pm
Wed 10am - 8pm

A Museum of Treasures

Prague’s National Gallery is located in eight distinctive buildings and palaces throughout the city, each one dedicated to particular periods, spanning from medieval times to the 21st century. The collection was begun in 1796 by a group of nobles and intellections and has grown to include 400,000 works of art today. In Veletrzni Palace, you'll find Czech and European art from the 19th century to today, includin a comprehensive collection of works by František Kupka, Czech cubism, plus works by Rodin, Gaugin, Van Gogh, Lichtenstein, and Picasso. The art of Asia and the ancient Mediterranean is exhibited at the Kinsky Palace while the Sternberg Palace showcases European art from antiquity through the Baroque period.
By Joann Plockova , AFAR Local Expert

