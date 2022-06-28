Prague Castle

119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
https://www.hrad.cz/en
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and greenery.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:17 EDT 2014

Statue on the gate of Prague Castle

A rather violent one at that. Seems to be loads of imagery of death and violence all over these classic European cities.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:17 EDT 2014

The thirsty lion

A close-up of one of the lions on the Kohl’s Fountain in Prague Castle. I just liked the shot.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:21 EDT 2014

CATCH: Change of the guards in Prague Castle

I spent quite a bit of time in Eastern Europe in 2007 and Prague was one of my favorite cities. Prague Castle is quite an impressive sight. It’s the largest castle complex in Europe and it dominates the view from across the river. Definitely plan to spend a full day here and explore the grounds, the basilica, and the cute little stores along golden lane.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:21 EDT 2014

CATCH: The view from Prague Castle

Prague is a gorgeous city with beautiful bridges, charming red brick-roofed houses, and a ton of old world charm. The way I’ve always described it is if you replaced all the motor vehicles with horse carriages and made everyone wear period clothes it will look like that’s exactly how it should be. Here’s a view of the city from Prague Castle.

Kerry McGee
Fri Jul 18 03:41:29 EDT 2014

View of The Charles Bridge

Walking along the Vltava River; being transported back in time.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:33 EDT 2014

Trip to Prague

Pretty but touristy city

Fri Jul 18 03:41:34 EDT 2014

Scenic winding walk up to the castle

If you’re looking to get from point A to point B, take public transit. The specialty shops are restaurants along the way are hard to pass up. Also: grab a pitcher at the Strahov Monastery, a microbrewery near the castle — especially great after an afternoon of walking.

