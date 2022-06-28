After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and greenery.
Statue on the gate of Prague Castle
A rather violent one at that. Seems to be loads of imagery of death and violence all over these classic European cities.
The thirsty lion
A close-up of one of the lions on the Kohl’s Fountain in Prague Castle. I just liked the shot.
CATCH: Change of the guards in Prague Castle
I spent quite a bit of time in Eastern Europe in 2007 and Prague was one of my favorite cities. Prague Castle is quite an impressive sight. It’s the largest castle complex in Europe and it dominates the view from across the river. Definitely plan to spend a full day here and explore the grounds, the basilica, and the cute little stores along golden lane.
CATCH: The view from Prague Castle
Prague is a gorgeous city with beautiful bridges, charming red brick-roofed houses, and a ton of old world charm. The way I’ve always described it is if you replaced all the motor vehicles with horse carriages and made everyone wear period clothes it will look like that’s exactly how it should be. Here’s a view of the city from Prague Castle.
View of The Charles Bridge
Walking along the Vltava River; being transported back in time.
Trip to Prague
Pretty but touristy city
Scenic winding walk up to the castle
If you’re looking to get from point A to point B, take public transit. The specialty shops are restaurants along the way are hard to pass up. Also: grab a pitcher at the Strahov Monastery, a microbrewery near the castle — especially great after an afternoon of walking.