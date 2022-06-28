The Franciscan Garden is delightful public space just off the busy Wenceslas Square on the site of a former Franciscan monastery and dates back to the medieval period. Head through the Světozor passage from Vodičkova street or the Alfa passage from Wenceslas Square. Find a seat on one of the benches — a great spot for people watching —and admire the climbing roses in bloom or the Church of Our Lady of the Snows. If you have children let them enjoy the playground and an ice cream while you sit back and take a breather under the trees.