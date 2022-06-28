Franciscan Garden

Vodičkova, 110 00 Nové Město, Czechia
https://www.prague.eu/cs/objekt/mista/460/frantiskanska-zahrada
010ced352f4a49cd0fd3ee7383dafd4e.jpg

Quiet Franciscan Gardens near Wenceslas Square in the backgroundChurch of Our Lady of the Snows, Prague, Czech Republic.

Radim Beznoska/agefotostock

010ced352f4a49cd0fd3ee7383dafd4e.jpg

The Franciscan Garden is delightful public space just off the busy Wenceslas Square on the site of a former Franciscan monastery and dates back to the medieval period. Head through the Světozor passage from Vodičkova street or the Alfa passage from Wenceslas Square. Find a seat on one of the benches — a great spot for people watching —and admire the climbing roses in bloom or the Church of Our Lady of the Snows. If you have children let them enjoy the playground and an ice cream while you sit back and take a breather under the trees.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Joann Plockova
Tue Aug 15 04:37:32 EDT 2017

Stop to Smell the Roses

The Franciscan Garden is delightful public space just off the busy Wenceslas Square on the site of a former Franciscan monastery and dates back to the medieval period. Head through the Světozor passage from Vodičkova street or the Alfa passage from Wenceslas Square. Find a seat on one of the benches — a great spot for people watching —and admire the climbing roses in bloom or the Church of Our Lady of the Snows. If you have children let them enjoy the playground and an ice cream while you sit back and take a breather under the trees.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More