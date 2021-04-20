Kampa Island
Kampa Island, 118 00 Prague-Prague 1, Czechia
Photo by Henryk T. Kaiser/agefotostock
Explore a City IslandKampa, in Prague’s charming Malá Strana district, is Prague's largest island. Tucked between the Vltava River and the romantic Čertovka channel, the island's park comes alive in the warmer months with picnickers, dog walkers, and friends gathered on the greenery desperate to catch up on their vitamin D. With direct views of the Vltava’s roaring rapids and the city’s famous Charles Bridge, Kampa is also home to the Kampa Museum, a former mill turned modern art museum dedicated to 20th-century Central European art. Artist David Černý’s gigantic crawling babies are outside the building, while the inner courtyard and galleries showcase other freestanding works, sculpture, paintings, and photographs.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago