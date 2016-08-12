Prague may not have a Louvre or MOMA as a headquarters for its cultural offerings; but there are enough sights and museums to keep visitors busy for days. The National Gallery and National Museum should be the first stops for anyone interested in Czech culture. Art aficionados cannot miss Museum Kampa, which focuses on contemporary Czech and central European art, or the more cutting edge DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Poupetova. All travelers should catch a show at the State Opera or National Theatre as well as attend a classical concert in one of the city’s stunning churches or palaces.



Some of Prague’s most extraordinary architecture and design comes from the early 20th century. Learn how the period influenced the city and its distinctive style by taking an Art Nouveau and Modernism: Prague at the Turn of the Century walking tour with Context, AFAR’s travel partners.