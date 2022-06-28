Where are you going?
Municipal House

nám. Republiky 5, 111 21 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Website
| +420 222 002 107
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

See the Height of Art Nouveau

The Municipal House, built in 1912, is a civic hall and concert theater in Prague. This Art Nouveau gem, decorated with allegorical sculptures, gold trim, and stained glass on the exterior, and topped with a glass dome, is a national heritage site. The Royal Court Palace was situated in this location from 1383 to 1485, Czechoslovakia's independence was proclaimed here in 1918, and the first meetings between the communist government and Vaclav Havel were held here in 1989. The lobby features a sweeping, red-carpeted marble staircase, and the concert hall is decorated in carved stone, gold, shimmering lights, and frescoes. The romantic Francouzska Restaurant opened at the same time as the building did, and is known for its soaring ceilings, glass and gold chandeliers, and early 20th-century atmosphere.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

