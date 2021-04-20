Old Town Square
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Best Views of Old Town PragueOld Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a fee, visitors can climb or take an elevator to the observation deck of the nearly 230-foot tower for views of the Adam and Eve towers of Tyn Cathedral across the square, the Jan Hus monument, Prague Castle, Strahov Monastery, the National Gallery, and the winding cobblestone streets and red-roofed buildings below.
almost 7 years ago
Adam and Eve
Not everyone notices it, but look close enough at the gothic Tyn Church on Prague's Old Town Square and you'll see that the two towers are not exactly alike. The tower on the right is thicker than the one on the left. Locals have nicknamed them "Adam and Eve," as Adam, the thicker of the two, shades Eve from the noon-day sun.
almost 7 years ago
Easter Egg
We happened to be in Prague during Easter week, so we were able to see these decorations all around Old Town Square.
almost 7 years ago
Christmas in Prague
Although Prague is flooded with tourists during Christmas and the New Year, it's a magical place to experience the holidays. In Old Town Square, you can drink hot wine and nibble on delicious selections of meat, shop, and listen to local street musicians.
almost 7 years ago
Feasting in a Prague Christmas Market
Day or night, it’s easy to get sucked into the Christmas Market in Old Town Square, Staroměstské Naměsti, in Prague. So grab a cup of hot honey wine and stroll through the lively festivities including angelic children’s choir groups and folk dancing troupes; metal-workers showing off their skills making hand-made door bells; and stall after stall of regional street food favorites like Trdelnik, the cuff-shaped fried dough covered in cinnamon sugar; homemade spiral potato chips; and Halušky, the mouth-watering mixture of miniature potato dumplings, cheese, cabbage, and bacon. Keep your eyes peeled and you might just happen upon the jolliest of pork slicers sharing the roast of the day. Pork is definitely the meat of choice and pride here in Prague, so go ahead and indulge.
almost 7 years ago
View from the Top of Old Town Hall Tower
One of my favorite things to do in a new city is to find the highest tower there is and go to the top to get a bird's-eye view. This was from the top of Old Town Hall Tower, which gave a great view of the Old Town Square.
almost 7 years ago
Oldest Astronomical Clock in the World
Prague is a magic city/ This clock was actually from 1410, making it the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world...but it's the oldest one still working. Every hour there is a procession. An astronomical dial represents the position of the Sun and Moon in the sky along with various astronomical details. Then there is"The Walk of the Apostles", a clockwork hourly show of figures of the Apostles and other moving sculptures—notably a figure of Death (represented by a skeleton) striking the time. And then there is a dial with medallions representing the months. There was a festival underway so the Old Town was thriving with people. It was like waves of languages from all over the world crashing around us. Large BBQs were cooking food, bands and musicians lined the streets, filing every bit of space with a rich multi sensory experience. The locals were generous and welcoming. When we finally found the clock, there was a large crowd gathered waiting for the hourly show. It was unique to share that moment in time with the hundreds of strangers around us. Our time in Prague is published along with countless others in Four Homeless Millionaires.
almost 7 years ago
Symphony of Giant Bubbles
My two kids, 12 and 14, had the best time earlier today at the Old Town Square in Prague. Here you have one photo, but you have to watch the video we made to really appreciate the wonderful moment. It is our first time in the Czech Republic and it has been a great few days already. When in Prague with kids, make sure you stop by the Old Town Square several times. There is always something entertaining, in addition to some good (and inexpensive) street food.
almost 7 years ago
Looking Down at the Square
My sister and I visited Prague in December 2012 / January 2013. On New Year's day we wondered around the Old Town Square looking for a place for dinner. We wanted a view of the Astronomical Clock and the Square, but we were tired of the crowds. We found the restaurant on the rooftop terrace at the Hotel u Prince Terasa via a Rick Steves' guide. I snapped this photo from our outdoor seats. It was a cold night, but we were comfortable because of all the outdoor heaters. Just as we were settling in and getting used to the beautiful view of the Square and clock, the city's New Year's day fireworks began. We couldn't believe our luck. We had a perfect view of them from our perch. What a find. Don't forget to look up when searching for a place to eat! Oh, the food was good too.