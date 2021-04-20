Old Town Square

Oldest Astronomical Clock in the World

Prague is a magic city/ This clock was actually from 1410, making it the third-oldest astronomical clock in the world...but it's the oldest one still working. Every hour there is a procession. An astronomical dial represents the position of the Sun and Moon in the sky along with various astronomical details. Then there is"The Walk of the Apostles", a clockwork hourly show of figures of the Apostles and other moving sculptures—notably a figure of Death (represented by a skeleton) striking the time. And then there is a dial with medallions representing the months. There was a festival underway so the Old Town was thriving with people. It was like waves of languages from all over the world crashing around us. Large BBQs were cooking food, bands and musicians lined the streets, filing every bit of space with a rich multi sensory experience. The locals were generous and welcoming. When we finally found the clock, there was a large crowd gathered waiting for the hourly show. It was unique to share that moment in time with the hundreds of strangers around us. Our time in Prague is published along with countless others in Four Homeless Millionaires.