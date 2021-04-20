Prague Astronomical Clock
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
| +420 236 002 629
Tue - Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon 11am - 10pm
World's Oldest Working Astronomical ClockPrague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an hourly show of moving sculptures; and a monthly calendar dial with the 12 signs of the zodiac. The clock is the center of Prague and the city's most popular sight. On the top of every hour, huge crowds gather to watch the movement of the Twelve Apostles. Two doors on either side of the clock open and the statues become animated with twelve moving disciples. Animated statues representing greed, vanity and death also add to the performance, which during the Middle Ages was one of the man-made marvels of the world. For centuries it has been displaying the time and date, the position of the sun, the phase of the moon and astronomical cycles. Even in the age of smart phones, that is pretty impressive! It's easy to spend a whole afternoon, if not a whole day, here. You can visit the Town Hall, climb to the top of the tower for one of the best views in Prague, watch an Astronomical Clock performance, then enjoy a Czech meal in one of the local restaurants.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Check out Pražský orloj the world's oldest working astronomical clock
Complete with an ornate astronomical and calendar dials and moving figures, the Orloj (Czech for clock) on the Old Town Hall is the main event in Prague's Old Town Square. While the clock itself and the astronomical dial date back to 1410, the calendar dial and moving figures were added later. If you've seen other moving clocks and feel unimpressed, just remind yourself that this is the world's oldest working astronomical clock---it's worth a few minutes of your time to catch the hourly show.
almost 7 years ago
The Prague Astronomical Clock or Prague Orloj
Another shining symbol of Prague. You cannot go there without seeing it, or witnessing the show at the top of every hour. First installed in 1410, this magical landmark works still to this day.