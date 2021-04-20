Dancing House

Stumbling on a graceful building

We'd heard about this building while researching Prague, but had forgotten about it until we went one tram stop too far on the way to Wenceslas Square. Commonly called the "dancing building" or "Fred and Ginger" in homage to Astaire and Rogers, the unique design by California architect Frank Gehry is not universally loved. One critic said it reminded him of a crushed Coke can and was an affront to the classic styles for which the city is known. He was particularly upset that Gehry had "left his scent" in a highly visible spot overlooking the Vlatava river that was destroyed by a stray U.S. bomb in the closing days of World War II. We thought it was striking and an interesting contrast to the traditional statue across the street. And given the startling contrast of architectural styles throughout Prague, it really doesn't seem out of place.