Memorial to the Victims of Communism
14, Újezd 420, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Symbols of a Dark TimeEven in a city like Prague is filled with unusual and world-class art, The Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Petrin hill in Mala Strana will command your total attention. Dedicated to those who were arrested, shot, exiled, and otherwise brutalized during the Communist era of 1948 to 1989, this masterpiece made by sculptor Olbram Zoubek and architects Jan Kerel and Zdenek Holzel is especially disturbing at dawn and twilight. Seven bronze men are stood on a set of concrete stairs, and only the first figure is intact, the statues decaying with each step up, symbolizing the effects of communism on the Czech people.
almost 7 years ago
Moving Monument in Lesser Town
I never would have happened upon this monument if it weren't for some friends who were studying in Prague. It's sort of off the beaten path in Malá Strana, Prague, but had I not seen it, I might not have any thing else to say about Prague....except "na zdraví".
over 5 years ago
Memorial to the Victims of Communism
This disturbing series of statues is dedicated to the victims of the Communist era between 1948-1989. It depicts the suffering of a humanity and especially political prisoners fighting a war of freedom. One man is decaying before our eyes while another in the back is missing a limb.