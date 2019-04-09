Brickyard Concept Store

Cihelna Concept Store
Cihelna Concept Store promises “the very best from Czech design” and that's what it delivers. Cihelna
translates to 'brickyard', and the shop is inside a former brick factory on the edge of the Vltava River in Prague’s truly enchanting Lesser Town district. The store carries works in glass and porcelain, as well as lights, jewelry, and furniture from leading Czech designers and brands like Zorya, Lasvit, Preciosa, Rony Plesl, and Dechem. The shop's minimalist design isn’t meant to intimidate, but rather let the objects on offer take center stage. Solo exhibitions are held periodically throughout the year to shine a light on new products and designers.