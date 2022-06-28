DOX Centre for Contemporary Art

Poupětova 1, 170 00 Praha 7, Czechia
https://www.dox.cz/en/
Jan Slavík/DOX

Jan Slavík/DOX

Prague is one of Europe’s centers of culture, but it was without a proper contemporary art center for far too long. In 2008 the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art opened, with exhibits of provoking art, educational and cultural events, and a mission to encourage critical reflection and dialogue through the presentation of works that speak to social issues of the day. The 32,000 square foot building, converted from a former factory by architect Ivan Kroupa, is a work of art in itself. And even if you tried to, you can’t miss Gulliver, a wooden zephyr-like airship that appears to have landed on the roof (it is used for literature-focused events.). Back inside, DOX also boasts one of the city’s best design shops and a cafe.

By AFAR Editors

Joann Plockova
Tue Aug 15 03:38:21 EDT 2017

AFAR Editors
Mon Jul 25 17:40:18 EDT 2016

AFAR Editors
Wed Jul 27 13:50:17 EDT 2016

