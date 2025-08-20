Delta Wants You to Help Pick a New Europe Flight Route—and These Are the 3 Dreamy Options

Over the past several years, airlines have been racing to add boutique routes to their networks that help get travelers off the beaten path. Think: secondary cities and under-the-radar islands that feel fresh to U.S. travelers.

Now, Delta Air Lines is going one step further by handing its route planning over to travelers—at least for one 2026 summer destination. It’s a notable pivot from the usual top-down network announcements. It also underscores how carriers are chasing premium leisure demand.

For five days starting August 25, travelers will be able to vote on which European island gets a new U.S. nonstop. Dubbed the “Route Race,” SkyMiles members and employees can cast their ballot within the Delta app for one of three destinations, all originating from New York John F. Kennedy (JFK). The options are Sardinia, Italy; Malta; and Ibiza, Spain.

“[We are] giving our community a voice in where they want to fly next and inviting them to help shape Delta’s global network,” Paul Baldoni, senior vice president of network planning, said in a statement. Final results will be announced about 30 days after voting closes.

The unique move lands amid a broader wave of creative map-making. This summer, Delta launched New York to Catania, its first Sicily nonstop. United has even pushed into less obvious North Atlantic locales like Madeira, Portugal, and Nuuk, Greenland.

Currently, no U.S. gateway offers nonstop service to any of the three potential Delta destinations. Our hope is that Delta goes with all three islands, but here’s a brief overview of the contenders.

The fortified city of Valletta, the capital of the island nation of Malta, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Courtesy of Ferenc Horvath/Unsplash

Malta

The independent island archipelago blends deep history with easy island hopping. Malta has both UNESCO-listed streets along with turquoise bays and picturesque beaches.

Because of its location between Italy and North Africa, its peak season is particularly long, ideal for visitors (and airline planners) who want to visit in the spring or fall shoulder season. Delta recently added Catania for Sicily; choosing Malta avoids overlapping with another Italian island while still catering to the Mediterranean traveler.

Most of the major European carriers serve Malta, which means a connection in a hub city like London, Frankfurt, or Paris. Delta just added Catania in Sicily this summer; choosing Malta avoids overlapping with another Italian island while still catering to the Mediterranean traveler.

Imagine being able to escape directly to the Spanish island paradise of Ibiza. Courtesy of Michael Tomlinso/Unsplash

Ibiza, Spain

By day, Ibiza is all rocky coves and gorgeous beaches. By night, it’s a global capital of DJ lineups and open-air clubs. This potential Delta route has the North American brand recognition and would be a buzzy pick. Formentera, the quieter Balearic Island, is only a short ferry ride away (and a personal favorite destination of this author).

A short flight to Ibiza via Madrid or Barcelona is the easiest way to get to the island right now, although travelers can also take a ferry from the Spanish mainland.

Escape the crowds in quiet corners of Sardinia. Courtesy of Lachezara Parvano/Unsplash

Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia, located southeast of Rome in the Mediterranean, is known for laid-back beaches, dramatic cliff hikes, and slow seaside towns. Although similar in size to Sicily in terms of area, it has 3 million fewer inhabitants (less chance of crowds: always a win in our book).

Currently, U.S. travelers can fly to Sardinia from major Italian cities like Rome and Milan, as well as from various European destinations. Ferry service is also frequent from the Italian mainland. Its popularity is clear, though. According to Expedia, Alghero, on Sardinia, saw a 110 percent increase in search interest this summer.