The Charles Bridge by Night

Plenty of people will tell you to visit the famed Charles Bridge during the day, and there’s a chance you’ll see those same people there – at least briefly, between outstretched limbs and souvenir bags – if you take their advice. Truth is, the Charles Bridge is too crowded during the day. Have it to yourself at night, when the 14th century structure is nearly empty and the Vltava can be heard rushing under the cobblestones. Admittedly, it’s a bit eerie to walk the bridge after dark, but that’s part of the fun. The statues that line the bridge cast shadows over it, and there may be a few spiders on the lamps glowing against a light fog. Nevertheless, the beauty of the scenery isn’t lost at night, and in fact, it feels more like an adventure.