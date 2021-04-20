Where are you going?
Zizkov TV Tower

Mahlerovy sady 1, 130 00 Praha 3, Czechia
Website
| +420 210 320 081
Prague's Most Modern Spire

The Zizkov TV tower was built in the latter half of the 1980s and there were rumors that the Soviets built the tower to block out radio transmissions from the West. Locals have hated the 700-foot high structure since day one, although public resentment seems to be waining a bit. Public art has also softened the outlook—ten of sculptor David Černý's giant babies crawl up the exterior. Today, the futuristic tower is best for getting a sky-high view of the city of hundred spires from the viewing platform.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Revel in the weirdness of Prague's TV Tower Babies

Towering above the Czech Capital's historic buildings, the Žižkov TV Tower looks like it's been infested with ants. Not so. Prague's tallest building is crawling with Czech sculptor David Černý's giant fiberglass miminka, or babies. While you can't see much detail on the creepy little tykes climbing the tower, nearby you can find a few at ground level that allow for closer inspection. Be sure to get a good look--these otherwise perfectly formed infants have pushed-in three-dimensional barcodes for faces. While you're in the area, head to the top of the tower itself for 360º views of the city.

