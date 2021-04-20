Zizkov TV Tower
Prague's Most Modern SpireThe Zizkov TV tower was built in the latter half of the 1980s and there were rumors that the Soviets built the tower to block out radio transmissions from the West. Locals have hated the 700-foot high structure since day one, although public resentment seems to be waining a bit. Public art has also softened the outlook—ten of sculptor David Černý's giant babies crawl up the exterior. Today, the futuristic tower is best for getting a sky-high view of the city of hundred spires from the viewing platform.
Towering above the Czech Capital's historic buildings, the Žižkov TV Tower looks like it's been infested with ants. Not so. Prague's tallest building is crawling with Czech sculptor David Černý's giant fiberglass miminka, or babies. While you can't see much detail on the creepy little tykes climbing the tower, nearby you can find a few at ground level that allow for closer inspection. Be sure to get a good look--these otherwise perfectly formed infants have pushed-in three-dimensional barcodes for faces. While you're in the area, head to the top of the tower itself for 360º views of the city.