Zizkov TV Tower

Revel in the weirdness of Prague's TV Tower Babies

Towering above the Czech Capital's historic buildings, the Žižkov TV Tower looks like it's been infested with ants. Not so. Prague's tallest building is crawling with Czech sculptor David Černý's giant fiberglass miminka, or babies. While you can't see much detail on the creepy little tykes climbing the tower, nearby you can find a few at ground level that allow for closer inspection. Be sure to get a good look--these otherwise perfectly formed infants have pushed-in three-dimensional barcodes for faces. While you're in the area, head to the top of the tower itself for 360º views of the city.