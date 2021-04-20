Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Saint Vitus Cathedral

III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
Website
| +420 224 372 434
Royal Compound with Hilltop Views Prague Czech Republic
Royal Compound with Hilltop Views Prague Czech Republic
St Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
The facade of St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Interior of St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Gargoyle on St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Yes, this is for real! Prague Czech Republic
Breathtaking Prague Czech Republic
Royal Compound with Hilltop Views Prague Czech Republic
Royal Compound with Hilltop Views Prague Czech Republic
St Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
The facade of St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Interior of St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Gargoyle on St. Vitus Cathedral Prague Czech Republic
Yes, this is for real! Prague Czech Republic
Breathtaking Prague Czech Republic

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Royal Compound with Hilltop Views

The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill above the city, dominates the skyline, and houses multiple palaces, churches, halls, and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and neo-Gothic masterpiece began in 1344 and took nearly six centuries to complete. The largest and most important church in Prague, which is surrounded by smaller chapels, is also the spiritual heart of the city. Bohemian and Czech kings and queens have been coronated here and are also laid to rest here underneath the cathedral. The exterior with its heavy bronze doors and carved stone is massive and imposing, but once you enter, the soaring Gothic ceiling overwhelms you with a feeling of lightness. The interior is filled with golden sunlight and glowing colors from the stained glass windows, designed by prominent 20th-century Czech artists, including art nouveau master Alphonse Mucha.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

St Vitus Cathedral

Many mistake this gothic icon towering over the Prague skyline as Prague Castle, but St Vitus Cathedral is an entity all of its own - six centuries in the making. Entry is free to the first part but you will need a ticket for full access. For those of you who can't yet speak Czech, you can find St Vitus in Prague 1, in the Prague Castle in the mysteriously named Castle District.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

The facade of St. Vitus Cathedral

In Prague, the grand St. Vitus Cathedral is a wonder to see. Unfortunately it's lack of space outside makes it difficult to grab a good shot of the front of the building, so many have to settle for close-ups of the details. Surprisingly, this facade was created in the 1920s by sculptor Vojtěch Sucharda. One would think it would have been a longer time ago.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Interior of St. Vitus Cathedral

The interior of St. Vitus Cathedral is a prime example of a truth Gothic church. Large, grand, and made to make the patron feel small compared to God. While the stained-glass windows do illuminate, the cathedral was still quite dim. Seems like such a dark and menacing place to celebrate faith.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Gargoyle on St. Vitus Cathedral

Due to how difficult it is to get a full shot of the front of St. Vitus Cathedral, your best bet is to grab some of the smaller details, like this gargoyle.
Courtney Jordan
almost 6 years ago

Yes, this is for real!

If I wasn't standing in front of it, I wouldn't believe that St. Vitus Cathedral was real. It is absolutely stunning! You see it from afar all over Prague but, it is so different when you are up close!
Ann Boniface
over 5 years ago

Breathtaking

Beautiful cathedral, lots of lovely stained glass and a very serene feeling

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30