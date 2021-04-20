Saint Vitus Cathedral
III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
| +420 224 372 434
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Royal Compound with Hilltop ViewsThe Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill above the city, dominates the skyline, and houses multiple palaces, churches, halls, and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and neo-Gothic masterpiece began in 1344 and took nearly six centuries to complete. The largest and most important church in Prague, which is surrounded by smaller chapels, is also the spiritual heart of the city. Bohemian and Czech kings and queens have been coronated here and are also laid to rest here underneath the cathedral. The exterior with its heavy bronze doors and carved stone is massive and imposing, but once you enter, the soaring Gothic ceiling overwhelms you with a feeling of lightness. The interior is filled with golden sunlight and glowing colors from the stained glass windows, designed by prominent 20th-century Czech artists, including art nouveau master Alphonse Mucha.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
St Vitus Cathedral
Many mistake this gothic icon towering over the Prague skyline as Prague Castle, but St Vitus Cathedral is an entity all of its own - six centuries in the making. Entry is free to the first part but you will need a ticket for full access. For those of you who can't yet speak Czech, you can find St Vitus in Prague 1, in the Prague Castle in the mysteriously named Castle District.
almost 7 years ago
The facade of St. Vitus Cathedral
In Prague, the grand St. Vitus Cathedral is a wonder to see. Unfortunately it's lack of space outside makes it difficult to grab a good shot of the front of the building, so many have to settle for close-ups of the details. Surprisingly, this facade was created in the 1920s by sculptor Vojtěch Sucharda. One would think it would have been a longer time ago.
almost 7 years ago
Interior of St. Vitus Cathedral
The interior of St. Vitus Cathedral is a prime example of a truth Gothic church. Large, grand, and made to make the patron feel small compared to God. While the stained-glass windows do illuminate, the cathedral was still quite dim. Seems like such a dark and menacing place to celebrate faith.
almost 7 years ago
Gargoyle on St. Vitus Cathedral
Due to how difficult it is to get a full shot of the front of St. Vitus Cathedral, your best bet is to grab some of the smaller details, like this gargoyle.
almost 6 years ago
Yes, this is for real!
If I wasn't standing in front of it, I wouldn't believe that St. Vitus Cathedral was real. It is absolutely stunning! You see it from afar all over Prague but, it is so different when you are up close!
over 5 years ago
Breathtaking
Beautiful cathedral, lots of lovely stained glass and a very serene feeling