One Month in Southern Africa
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Rent a 4x4 and spend a month off the beaten tourist path. Eat curry in Durban, walk with elephants on the Garden Route, and surf in Cape Town. Camp at the Fish River Canyon and climb dunes in the Namib Desert. Safari in Etosha and swim with crocs in the Okavango River. Fly over Victoria Falls, look for lions in Hwange, and go tiger fishing at Lake Kariba. Ride a quad through the Makgadikgadi Pans. Sleep under the stars in the Kalahari and then visit Soweto in Johannesburg before flying home.
3 Hendrik Witbooi Street, Swakopmund, Namibia
I couldn't have been more impressed with Swakopmund, Namibia if I tried. It is a vibrant, ocean-front community with a quaint downtown area and a gorgeous ocean boardwalk, with a handful of restaurants and bars to sit waterfront. What really got...
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
Kragga Kamma Rd, Port Elizabeth, 6015, South Africa
I have much 'better' photos from the greatest game park I've been to in South Africa, Kragga Kama, but this one shows you the excellent accommodations. You are literally living with the animals. We had ostriches, zebra, warthogs, water buffalo and...
Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa
Royal Malewane is a five-star lodge located on the 34,594-acre Thornybush Private Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park region. Already quite glamorous, it underwent a refurbishment in 2018 and, in addition to several structural...
Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
If you're spending any time in Victoria Falls, the town on the Zimbabwean side of the falls, you have to plan to have a dinner at The Boma. It's a restaurant set within the woods with an all you-can-eat African buffet setup. The highlight is the...
Harare, Zimbabwe
If you're looking to try authentic local food in Harare, PaGokoro (meaning 'meeting place') is where you'll want to go. The idea for the restaurant came out of the desire for a place for the owner, Judith, to meet with her friends that wasn't as...
10 Forest Road,, Mount Pleasant,, (Behind Arundel Village Shopping Center), Harare, Zimbabwe
Within the Arundel Village shopping complex in the suburb of Mt. Pleasant you'll find Alo Alo, a small cafe with an outdoor patio. It's the perfect spot to have lunch and take a rest after doing a bit of shopping. Local beer, fresh coffee, and...
Ngamiland West, Botswana
The snorts and honks of hippos are audible from the nine luxury tents at Kings Pool Camp. Set over a small lagoon, it's a popular camp from which to watch elephants. The annual flooding of this swampy region encourage the elephants to spread out...
P.O.Box 5140, Divundu, D3430, Namibia
The cheeky signs leading you down the sand road to Ngepi Camp are your first indication this is no ordinary campsite. First, you'll check in at the bar, which is decked out in currency from around the world. The campsites and chalets along the...
Walvis Bay, Namibia
One of the top restaurants in Namibia is located in the tiny shipping industry town of Walvis Bay. Lyon des Sables is located on the upstairs level of a small oceanfront shopping complex and boardwalk. The restaurant is run by two French men, so...
Hobas, Namibia
The closest camping accommodation to the entrance of the Fish River Canyon is the no-frills Hobas camp run by Namibia Wildlife Resorts. You'll want to make sure your vehicle has enough gas to get in and out, as well as, carry enough cash to pay...
160 Nelson Mandela Ave, Windhoek, Namibia
Joe's Beerhouse is a must visit place for a hearty dinner in Windhoek. Lanterns illuminate the partially open-air dining area. Locals and foreigners mingle and drink craft Camelthorn Brewing Company beers while sat around picnic tables and...
Swakopmund, Namibia
Peter's Antiques is a legendary second hand shop in Swakopmund. It originally opened in 1983 and has grown over time to hold a rather large collection of German colonial memorabilia. A walk around the shop and a chat with the shopkeeper provides...
If Neverland were set in South Africa, it would look like this. A three-hour drive north of Johannesburg, the Reserve’s 23,000 acres contain eight cottages that can sleep 18, making it ideal for families. Your group has the run of the place, and...
90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings. What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing...
Graskop, 1270, South Africa
Never, ever call biltong beef jerky, it will only make the locals cranky. But that's what this popular and tasty snack looks like, even though it's a distant cousin. At its simplest, biltong is a type of cured meat that is cut into strips for easy...
69 Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift Estate, Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, 1747, South Africa
The Carnivore is a long time favourite for locals and tourists alike who want to have a good buffet of game meat. There's Giraffe, Crocodile, Imapala, Kudu, Springbok, amongst other traditional and more western dishes on the menu and all are very...
Ticket Office, Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
This is definitely one of the best ways to see Cape Town if you're on a very short stay. With a few different tour routes, as well as a two-day option, I'm hard pressed to find a better way for a tourist to get in all the sights. City Sightseeing...
Old Breweries Building, Tal Street, Windhoek, Namibia
No shopping trip in Windhoek is complete without a stop at the Craft Cafe. A small brewery and warehouse space has been converted into a venue for shopping and dining, featuring many local artisan products from around the country. On the top...
