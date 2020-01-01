One Month in Southern Africa

Rent a 4x4 and spend a month off the beaten tourist path. Eat curry in Durban, walk with elephants on the Garden Route, and surf in Cape Town. Camp at the Fish River Canyon and climb dunes in the Namib Desert. Safari in Etosha and swim with crocs in the Okavango River. Fly over Victoria Falls, look for lions in Hwange, and go tiger fishing at Lake Kariba. Ride a quad through the Makgadikgadi Pans. Sleep under the stars in the Kalahari and then visit Soweto in Johannesburg before flying home.