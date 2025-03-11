3 African Countries Are Getting New Direct Flights This Year, and We’re Already Planning Our Adventures There

For years, flying from the United States to Africa has meant enduring multiple layovers and navigating complex routings through Europe or the Middle East. But that’s starting to change.

A growing number of U.S. airlines are launching nonstop flights to major African cities this year, making the continent more accessible than ever for American travelers. Here’s what you need to know about the new, upcoming routes to Africa.

Situated along the West African coast, Accra is the intersection of a bustling-city scene and chill-beach vibe. Gerhard Pettersson/Shutterstock

Accra, Ghana, with Delta

Starting December 1, 2025, Delta Air Lines will begin daily, seasonal service from Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Kotoka International Airport (ACC) in Accra, Ghana, on Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. The new flights will complement Delta’s existing year-round nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Accra.

What to do in Accra

Start with a visit to Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, which honors Ghana’s first president and the country’s independence movement. Then wander through the artsy, historic Jamestown district. For shopping, Makola Market is packed with vibrant textiles, handcrafted beads, and everyday essentials, while boutiques such as Calcul and Nakoi showcase contemporary, upcycled Ghanaian fashion. If you’re craving a beach day, head to Labadi Beach, the city’s most famous stretch of sand, which offers live music, horseback rides, and some of the best people-watching in town. For tours, consider World Expeditions, which just launched its Highlights of Ghana, Togo, and Benin trip for 2025.

Where to stay in Accra

When it’s time to relax, the city has plenty of stylish stays, from the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City to the boutique Villa Monticello. Later this year, Hilton Accra Cantonments is also expected to open.

UNESCO World Heritage site Gorée Island off of Dakar is a former slave-trading center and offers an important and sobering look into the past. Wynian/Shutterstock

Dakar, Senegal, with United

United Airlines will launch direct flights from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Blaise Diagne International Airport (DSS) in Dakar, Senegal, this summer. The service, which will start May 23, 2025, will operate three times weekly aboard a Boeing 767-300ER. It will join existing seasonal service offered by Delta out of IAD and New York’s JFK airport that kicks off in May.

What to do in Dakar

Begin your trip with a visit to Île de Gorée, a UNESCO-listed island that offers a sobering look at the history of the transatlantic slave trade. Then, dive into the city’s energetic markets, like Marché Kermel and Marché Sandaga, for colorful textiles, handcrafted jewelry, woven baskets, and tie-dye apparel (which has a deep cultural importance in Western Africa). Dakar’s art scene is equally compelling, from the IFAN Museum of African Arts, one of the oldest art museums in West Africa, to the more than 50 active galleries of Village des Arts.

Companies like Intrepid and Explore Worldwide offer group, land-based tours, while Kensington builds custom, private trips. Similarly, Variety Cruises offers a deep dive into Senegal’s coast and Gambia’s namesake river on its seven-night “West African River Cruises: Dakar to Dakar” sailing, which also spends time in Senegal’s Sine-Saloum Delta and River Gambia National Park.

Where to stay in Dakar

For hotel stays, consider Terrou-Bi, a stylish beach resort, or BOMA, with its trendy bungalows.

Retreat to the charming El Fenn, an art-focused hotel in Marrakech and one of Afar’s selections for best hotels in the city. Igor Demba/El Fenn

Marrakech, Morocco, with Delta and United

Delta will fly to Morocco for the first time, starting October 25, 2025. The route will connect ATL with Marrakech Menara Airport (RAK) on Boeing 767-400ER aircraft three times a week. Similarly, United launched a flight from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Marrakech on October 24, 2024, which operates three times a week on Boeing 767-300ER planes.

What to do in Marrakech

When you’re in Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fnaa, a lively square filled with street performers, market stalls, and the scent of sizzling tagines, is a spot you shouldn’t miss. From there, wander the maze-like Medina, where artisan-crafted textiles, leather goods, and brass lanterns fill the souks that have stood for centuries. History buffs can explore the stunning Bahia Palace and the medieval Ben Youssef Madrasa, while botanic lovers can visit Jardin Majorelle, which has long been a hub for the city’s creatives. Art lovers should head to the Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden, which reopened on February 2, 2025, after extensive renovations following the 2023 earthquake.

Where to stay in Marrakech

In the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, Marrakech is known for its historic palaces, traditional hammam spas, sprawling gardens, and exceptional hotel scene. Afar favorites include the recently reopened Kasbah Tamadot and the 102-year-old La Mamounia, plus the Park Hyatt Marrakech, which opened in July 2024.