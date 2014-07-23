To enter the country, most tourists require a visa, usually valid for three months; this is easily obtained at the airport or border point of entry. Some nationalities may be required to get one in advance, so check before traveling. International flights arrive daily into Kilimanjaro International Airport (Arusha), and Julius Nyerere International Airport (Dar Es Salaam). Domestic flights are plentiful, allowing access to even the most remote of lodges, especially during the rainy season when national parks can become inaccessible by road. In fact, many lodges have their own local or private airstrip. If arriving from Kenya, the main highway from Nairobi to Arusha via the border town of Namanga is a well maintained route. The highways connecting Arusha, Ngorongoro, Serengeti, Kilimanjaro, and Dar Es Salaam are also good. Many buses operate over the borders between Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, and Zambia.

Tour operators offer a driver and guide to navigate the roads and national parks by vehicle. Alternatively, buses and Matatus (small minibuses) are an excellent way to get around, though you should not travel at night. Domestic flights and airlines are plentiful. Many lodges and hotels have a local airstrip, and some upscale retreats have their own private airfield. The Tazara Railway operates several routes from Dar Es Salaam to Kapiri Moshi in Zambia and is a fantastic off-the-beaten-path experience, winding its way through villages and national parks. Expect delays; this is for those who are not in a hurry. It is probably one of the best ways to see Tanzania.