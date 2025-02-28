The World’s Longest River Is About to Get New Luxury Cruises—and We Can’t Wait to Sail

Sailing the Nile is about to get a nostalgic upgrade. In 2025, a pair of new dahabeahs—traditional wind-powered Egyptian sailboats that were a popular mode of travel for royalty from 1920 through the 1940s—will debut, offering cruisers a more intimate way to experience the river’s legendary sights, including the Valley of the Kings, a burial ground for more than 60 pharaohs, and the Luxor Temple, where many ancient Egyptian leaders were coronated.

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, a five-star hotel brand with properties in India, Indonesia, Mauritius, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, has announced the launch of two luxury dahabeahs: the Oberoi Melouk and Oberoi Malekat Luxury Nile, both set to debut in late 2025.

Unlike traditional Nile cruises, which accommodate between 50 and 150 guests, depending on the size of the vessel, these sophisticated sister ships will feature just seven cabins and suites each, creating an intimate, private yacht-like atmosphere for up to 14 guests aboard.

Itineraries include four- or six-night sailings between Luxor and Aswan, which are roughly 150 miles apart. Expert Egyptologists will guide guests to historical and cultural sites like Philae Temple, a Greco-Egyptian shrine to the goddess Isis; Karnak Temple, the world’s largest religious complex; and the Temple of Hatshepsut, a mortuary complex for one of ancient Egypt’s first female pharaohs. Along the way, Oberoi will also arrange guided tours of local villages, sunrise hikes, and fishing experiences.

Traditional elegance and modern-day luxury

A rendering of the forthcoming Oberoi vessels, which will look unlike anything else currently sailing the Nile Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

The two dahabeahs were designed in collaboration with Kyme, a studio from acclaimed designer Karim Mekhtigian. According to Oberoi, the “exterior maintains the traditional elegance of the Dahabeya, while the interior offers a modern take, celebrating Egypt’s rich artistic heritage through tactile and visual encounters.”

Both ships will feature a main restaurant with picture windows overlooking the river and an à la carte menu with international cuisine alongside regional selections. Also aboard will be an interactive kitchen where guests can take cooking classes, as well as a pool bar serving botanical-inspired beverages and light meals. Other amenities will include indoor and outdoor lounges with cozy seating, hand-curated artwork, a small library, a temperature-controlled plunge pool, and the Oberoi Spa, with steam and sauna facilities and a dedicated treatment room.

The five cabins will be roughly 290 square feet each, while the two suites will be 458 and 506 square feet. While there’s no word yet what accommodations will look like, Oberoi confirmed to Afar that each stateroom will come with butler service.

Oberoi’s forthcoming ships are only two of an array of new luxury river cruises that will sail the Nile in 2025. AmaWaterways unveiled its second luxury ship, the 82-guest AmaLilia in 2024, with 41 staterooms, including 13 suites (with balconies, marble bathtubs, and multi-jet showers), a swimming pool and bar, massage rooms, and locally sourced cuisine at the Main Restaurant and the Chef’s Table. The ship sails the 11-night Secrets of Egypt & the Nile, a cruise and land itinerary, which includes three nights in Cairo before the sailing.

Similarly, Viking Cruises has expanded its presence on the river with Viking Sobek, its sixth Nile vessel, which began sailing in late 2024. This upscale ship also features 41 staterooms, available in four categories, as well as a restaurant, lounge and bar, and sundeck with a swimming pool. It hosts the 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids tour, which starts and ends in Cairo.