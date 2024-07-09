HomeTravel Guides

The tiny, East African nation of Rwanda is one visitors to the region shouldn’t overlook. Here, visitors are greeted with dramatic, lush, green mountains, such as the Ruhengeri, home to the famous silverback gorillas. But nature isn’t the only reason to visit: its capital, Kigali, has a vibrant cultural scene and is home to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, a powerful and important museum where visitors can learn about the country’s past.

Woodabe men dressed in traditional regalia for the Gerewol Festival.
Art + Culture
4 African Cultural Traditions Travelers Can Participate In
From beauty pageants for men to the mask craftsmen of the DRC, here are four African cultural traditions that have withstood the test of time.
November 09, 2022 02:29 PM
 · 
Wendy Watta
White rhinos at Akagera National Park, Rwanda.
Safari
White Rhinos Are Thriving in Rwanda Following a Historic Translocation
September 22, 2022 05:44 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Safari
This Lion Safari Gives Travelers a Deeper Look at Wildlife Conservation in Africa
May 18, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Safari
The Best Luxury Lodges in Rwanda
November 25, 2020 03:30 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Epic Trips
Social Distancing With Gorillas in Rwanda
September 24, 2020 10:48 AM
 · 
Greg Sullivan
Resources to help plan your trip
Travel for Good
How to Travel Ethically in Sub-Saharan Africa
AFAR spoke with Dr. Chika Ezeanya-Esiobu, an expert in indigenous knowledge, who shared her thoughts about meaningful travel through Africa.
February 13, 2020 09:38 AM
 · 
Christine Ajudua
Art + Architecture
From the Ashes: Rwanda’s Traditional Imigongo Art Is on the Rise
With its geometric shapes and bright, natural colors, “imigongo” cow dung art would look right at home in a Brooklyn living room. This traditional art form, which was nearly lost during the 1994 genocide, is once again flourishing across the Land of a Thousand Hills.
July 08, 2019 08:00 PM
 · 
Yulia Denisyuk
Cities We Love
The African Cities You Should Visit Now
Africa’s natural wonders tend to hog the spotlight, but increasingly, travelers are falling in love with creative urban hubs across the continent like Kigali and Nairobi.
May 29, 2019 01:08 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Epic Trips
Discovering the Magic of Rwanda
Seeing gorillas in the wild would be reason enough to visit Rwanda, but this beautiful country offers much more.
Sponsored by
Epic Trips
Why a Trip to Rwanda Will Stay With You Long After You’ve Left
A country once divided by hatred is showing the world how to heal. For travelers, it’s a destination where both nature and humanity inspire awe.
May 22, 2018 07:05 PM
 · 
Tom Rachman
Books
The True Story of What It’s Like to Become a Refugee
As a child in Rwanda, Clemantine Wamariya lived a comfortable, middle-class life. Then came the genocide. In the space of months, Clemantine—who later escaped and became a human-rights advocate—went from being a six-year-old surrounded by home and family to a refugee.
April 02, 2018 07:34 PM
 · 
Clemantine Wamariya
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Here’s What It’s Like to Be a Coffee Buyer
July 02, 2015 06:34 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
