The tiny, East African nation of Rwanda is one visitors to the region shouldn’t overlook. Here, visitors are greeted with dramatic, lush, green mountains, such as the Ruhengeri, home to the famous silverback gorillas. But nature isn’t the only reason to visit: its capital, Kigali, has a vibrant cultural scene and is home to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, a powerful and important museum where visitors can learn about the country’s past.