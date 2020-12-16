A Solo Trek through Chile and Argentina
Collected by Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor
Hiking through Magallenes, Chile, in Torres del Paine National Park, and Santa Cruz, Argentina, in Los Glaciares National Park. As a solo traveler, this was an incredibly rewarding trip of over 66 miles hiked over 10 days on my own two feet.
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
This refugio serves as both a trekker's lodge and a starting point for many for the W trek in Torres del Paine National Park. You take a catamaran from Punto Pudeto, at the entrance to the park, to here to begin the hike, since cars aren't allowed...
On a sunny day while hiking the French Valley in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile, you'll be lucky enough to witness an avalanche (or five) over the French Glacier. The sound is completely uprooting; it sounds like a metal car crashing down...
One of the shorter hikes of the W trek in Patagonia is to Lago Grey to see the famous Glaciar Grey. From Refugio Paine Grande, it's about 4.5 km through a glacial valley before you reach the edge of the lake, where you board a small boat to head...
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Shoulder season in Patagonia brought me to Laguna de los Tres covered in snow, but the trek was still well worth it. This was arguably the hardest hike I did in Patagonia because of the last 1 km and its serious elevation (2,500 ft). I suggest...
Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
I got lucky enough to see Cerro Fitz Roy on a clear day while hiking from El Chaltén in Argentina. The best route to seeing this famous peak is to take the Laguna de los Tres trek from the end of Avenida San Martín (follow the signs that say...
Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
This trek is the easier choice when hiking from El Chaltén, Argentina. In total it only took me about 4 hours as a solo traveler, but it can take up to 6-8 hours if you take your time. The beginning of the trail is mostly dried rock and dirt, with...
This B&B in Puerto Natales was just what I needed after 9 days of trekking, staying in yurts and hostels, and being on buses throughout the region. I decided to "splurge" on a $70 single-room for one night, and it was worth it. It's affordable,...
