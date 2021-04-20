Where are you going?
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires Through the Lens Buenos Aires Argentina

We've all been there. You get back from a trip and you're desperate to describe to your friends that life-changing sunrise, to explain how impossibly charming that little cafe was - to casually upload a striking photo album to Flickr or Facebook that will leave your co-workers in awe. But you realize with disappointment, as your photos upload to your computer screen, that your captured images just don't do justice to the place.

Foto Ruta aims to banish the boring vacation album - in fact, this street photography organization isn't about producing an album at all, but promotes the concept of taking pictures as a way of 'creative seeing.' If you're a pro with a digital SLR and a backpack full of lenses, let the guides lead you to some of the city's lesser-known intersections with the half-day street photography excursion. If you're just an inexperienced iPhone-toting traveler, no problem - Foto Ruta offers the innovative 'iPhoneography' excursion that helps you harness your phone's built-in technology and improve your technique while discovering some of Buenos Aires' edgy street scene.

Adventurous types like the Saturday tour, a scavenger-hunt style photo workshop and self-guided tour that ends with a the group coming back together, looking at each others' photos over a glass of wine. Like the best travel experiences, it's a moment you can't quite describe later - regardless of how beautiful your photos turn out.

By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

