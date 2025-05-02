Craig Stoltz, a former travel editor of the Washington Post, is a freelance journalist covering travel, food, and drink. His work has appeared in Garden & Gun, Fodor’s, Frommer’s, GoWorld Travel, Wine Traveler, and many other publications. He writes about food for Virginia Living magazine, publishes a Substack newsletter called Eat the World, and is senior editor of Food, Wine & Travel Magazine, the publication of the International Food, Wine, and Travel Writers Association. He spent a year developing a program that brought generative AI to the federal government. He happily took one of those odd Elon Musk buyouts so he could devote himself fully to eating the world.