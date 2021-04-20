W Santiago
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
+56 2 2770 0000
Photo courtesy of W Santiago
W SantiagoThe W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color scheme of purples, greens, and black, the rooms are modern, with full-length windows overlooking the city. Located in Santiago’s financial district, officially known as El Golf, the W is part of a large skyscraper (hotel reception is on the fourth floor) filled with restaurants and shops. The 196 rooms reach to the 21st floor, and the W has arguably the best roof terrace in town (Hotel Noi Vitacura being a close contender). The roof terrace has an infinity pool, knockout city views, and a heli-pad for those who want to whiz off to wine country or hit the ski slopes in speedy style.
almost 7 years ago
W Hotel, Santiago, Chile
The 196-room W Santiago, which opened in 2009, was designed to emphasize the surrounding landscape. That applies especially to the 21st-floor rooftop pool area, where guests can enjoy views of Santiago and the Andes while slurping oysters and sipping pisco sours served in champagne glasses.
almost 7 years ago
Rooftop Paradise in Sanhattan
The W Santiago has one of the most incredible rooftop pool decks that I have ever visited. The pool is located on the 21st floor and looks out at the mountains which ring the city, along with the neighborhoods that make up "Sanhattan." Locals refer to the area of Providencia where the W is located as Sanhattan because of the modern design and density of all the skyscrapers. Being in Sanhattan is distinctly different than the area of Providencia where the Bellavista neighborhood is located, for example. Where much of Santiago is old world and bohemian, this area of Santiago is trendy, modern, and much like a European or American city. The W is in the center of it all and is an incredibly fun spot to hang out, eat sushi, and lounge at the pool.