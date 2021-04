The W Santiago has one of the most incredible rooftop pool decks that I have ever visited. The pool is located on the 21st floor and looks out at the mountains which ring the city, along with the neighborhoods that make up "Sanhattan." Locals refer to the area of Providencia where the W is located as Sanhattan because of the modern design and density of all the skyscrapers. Being in Sanhattan is distinctly different than the area of Providencia where the Bellavista neighborhood is located, for example. Where much of Santiago is old world and bohemian, this area of Santiago is trendy, modern, and much like a European or American city. The W is in the center of it all and is an incredibly fun spot to hang out, eat sushi, and lounge at the pool.