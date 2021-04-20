The Vines Resort & Spa
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 461-3900
The Vines Resort & SpaAmerican entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the Vines Resort & Spa is a haven of laid-back luxury with a robust offering of culinary and wellness activities, winemaking endeavors, and outdoor adventures. Every aspect of the hotel is designed to share Mendoza’s natural beauty, superior wines, and Argentina’s warm culture through a tailored guest experience provided by the resort’s “Gauchos”—personal concierges and tour guides who curate one-of-a-kind itineraries for visitors.
The resort’s 22 spacious villas have ample indoor/outdoor living space, with wood-burning fireplaces, open-air fire pits, plunge pools, hot tubs, and private rooftop terraces with 360-degree views. Siete Fuegos, the resort’s signature restaurant, showcases open-flame grilling techniques mastered by Argentina’s acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann. The fitness center and yoga studio look out to the Andes, while three miles of running trails weave through the property’s vineyards. There’s never a dull moment at the Vines, with horseback riding, hiking, biking, cooking lessons, and winetasting at your fingertips—unless lounging is your preferred activity, in which case a cabana next to the 1,000-square-foot infinity pool will be calling your name.
Cooking with fire in the great outdoors with Francis Mallmann
As a vineyard owner in Mendoza, we spend a lot of time at The Vines of Mendoza, harvesting our grapes, blending our wines, and enjoying large Argentine asados (barbecues). On the first of March, we enjoyed a particularly special asado featuring Francis Mallmann’s famous seven fires (Siete Fuegos) style of cooking with fire (sietefuegosasados.com). We are frequent guests at Francis Mallmann’s 1884 Restaurante in Mendoza while in town – but this was an altogether different and magical experience. The preparations were spectacular and we loved being able to watch the chef in action. Set in the middle of hundreds of acres of vines, an open-air kitchen featuring seven fires ranging from the traditional grill and a brick oven to a cross over coals and even a cauldron. Most importantly, the tastes were fresh, inviting, and both rustic and fine cuisine. The seven wine pairings that accompanied the dishes were remarkable, but Achaval Ferrer’s Quimera was the most robust wine of the day, in my opinion. It was served with ojo de bife (rib eye steak) and vegetables including a healthy slice of Argentina’s unique pumpkin.
Own Part of a Mendoza Vineyard, or Just Stay at One
At the Vines Resort & Spa, guests can watch the sunset from a lakeside deck or dine at Siete Fuegos restaurant, run by grill master Francis Mallmann. The Vines was the first Mendoza wine company to offer vineyard ownership opportunities, and now travelers-turned-vintners return regularly to tend their vines. From $500. (707) 320-2699. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.