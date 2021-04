The Vines Resort & Spa

As a vineyard owner in Mendoza , we spend a lot of time at The Vines of Mendoza, harvesting our grapes, blending our wines, and enjoying large Argentine asados (barbecues). On the first of March, we enjoyed a particularly special asado featuring Francis Mallmann’s famous seven fires (Siete Fuegos) style of cooking with fire (sietefuegosasados.com). We are frequent guests at Francis Mallmann’s 1884 Restaurante in Mendoza while in town – but this was an altogether different and magical experience. The preparations were spectacular and we loved being able to watch the chef in action. Set in the middle of hundreds of acres of vines, an open-air kitchen featuring seven fires ranging from the traditional grill and a brick oven to a cross over coals and even a cauldron. Most importantly, the tastes were fresh, inviting, and both rustic and fine cuisine. The seven wine pairings that accompanied the dishes were remarkable, but Achaval Ferrer’s Quimera was the most robust wine of the day, in my opinion. It was served with ojo de bife (rib eye steak) and vegetables including a healthy slice of Argentina’s unique pumpkin.