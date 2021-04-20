Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
| +56 2 2225 6489
Photo courtesy of Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa
Puyuhuapi Lodge & SpaReachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was created by businessman Eberhard Kossmann, who in 1986 sailed with his family through the fjords south of Puerto Montt. He fell in love with this spot and by a stroke of luck was offered to buy the plot of land a few years later—and so began his first venture into tourism.
Built from local wood, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa sits alongside the Termas de Puyuhuapi (Puyuhuapi Hot Springs), and all the hotel’s hot water and heating is sourced from the thermal waters. Guests spend days exploring this beautiful part of Chile on excursions that range from hiking and kayaking to bird-watching and trips to glaciers. Evenings are spent soaking in the hot springs and relaxing in this picture-perfect wooden lodge on the waterfront.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Hot Springs Lodgings: Puyuhuapi Lodge and Spa, Patagonia, Chile
A trip by air, land, and sea brings you to a remote resort on the shores of Dorita Bay in northern Patagonia. Visitors indulge in a full range of spa treatments and soak in pools fed by the ocean, Andean waterfalls, and natural hot springs. Puyuhuapi Lodge and Spa, 56/(0) 2-225-6489, from $240. This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Explore Hot Springs and Icy Fjords at Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa
Tucked in the Aysen Region of Chile, amongst glacial lakes and towering snow-covered mountains, lies the Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa. You will be surrounded by nature, with rivers, waterfalls, icy cold fjords and wildlife of all kinds, like sea lions and porpoises. Get here by boat and enjoy a fireside meal, the indoor and outdoor natural hot springs and the silence that Puyuhuapi gives.