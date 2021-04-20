Where are you going?
Confiteria El Molino

Av. Rivadavia 1827, C1033AAI CABA, Argentina
Website
Faded grandeur - and political ghosts - at the old windmill

Standing in Plaza Congreso, you might find yourself staring up at the Moulin Rouge-like windmill adorning an Art Nouveau building on the corner. Approaching the door, you'll see it's covered in cobwebs - this architectural landmark, once a glamorous cafe where politicians had coffee and tea between meetings, has been abandoned for years.

Confiteria El Molino ('el molino' means 'windmill') has been closed since 1996, though local activists keep pushing to fund its restoration. So far, it hasn't happened, and the fairy tale-like building on the corner adds an eerie ghostly feel to the busy urban intersection.

By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

