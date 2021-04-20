Afrigonia

Africa Meets Patagonia in the Region's Best Restaurant Kamal Nawaz, a native of Zambia, married the Chilean Nathalie Raffer, whose parents lived in Africa working in copper. They met, fell in love, eloped, and had a daughter. They relocated only three years ago to Puerto Natales where Kawal sought to fuse the flavors of his homeland, Africa, with Patagonia. Afrigonia was born.



The place is cozy and adorned with warm, natural tones, wood-carved masks, and animal skins. The menu focuses on local seafood, lamb, and organic produce from nearby green houses. The salmon ceviche is heaven-- laced with lime juice and coconut milk. Or try the fresh king crab salad with a kiwi and "calafate", native berry, sauce. Diver-sized scallops from the Fjord are succulent in a sweet yet piquant curry. The seared lamb chops with mint sauce is a nod to the British tradition with a flowery note from the "coiron" grasses these creatures graze.



Reservations recommended.



Eberhard 343, Puerto Natales, +56 61412232



