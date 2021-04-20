Where are you going?
El Zanjón

Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Exploring an urban archaeological site at El Zanjón de Granados Buenos Aires Argentina

Sun 11am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm

Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history.

The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow fever struck San Telmo, and the abandoned building later served as tenement housing for countless immigrant families. When a new buyer purchased the property in 1985, he discovered layers of historical objects in the subterranean tunnels.

Today, knowledgeable local guides take small groups through the grand villa and its underground maze, pointing out the old water cistern and display cases filled with antique children's toys, old hairbrushes and beautifully painted dishes, reminders of an era gone by.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

